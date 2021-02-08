Crown Point 126-pounder Sam Goin places in regional after injury

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point lineup got a boost at the start of the postseason.
Sophomore Sam Goin is ranked No. 5 in the state at 126 pounds. He finished fifth at 106 pounds as a freshman.
But Goin suffered a fracture in his shoulder — the coracoid process, to be exact — in a match Dec. 5 against Zionsville’s Logan Wagner. It’s a rare injury that usually requires about three months to heal. He didn’t wrestle again during the regular season.
Goin still went to practice, though, wearing a sling and riding a stationary bike while watching his Bulldogs teammates drill. He went through therapy and slowly worked his way back into fully participating.
“Sam was very patient with his rehab and recovery,” CP coach Branden Lorek said. “Sam understood that he had one chance to return and he wanted to do things the right way. We had a plan and a process for Sam, and he was very disciplined.”
About two weeks before the sectional, he was given the green light by doctors to get back into action. Goin wears a brace under his singlet. He said right now the shoulder is about 90 percent healed.
“It doesn’t really hurt that bad, anymore,” he said. “If I had a season, I think I would be way better because I was training with (No. 1-ranked 138-pounder) Jesse (Mendez) and (No. 3-ranked) Javen (Estrada) every day, and I was getting a lot better. Once I got injured, I just couldn’t do anything.”
Goin won the individual regional championship with a 16-4 major decision over Kankakee Valley’s Caleb Solomey on Saturday in the 126-pound final. He wanted a tech fall, but he misinterpreted a yell from his coaches that there were three seconds on the clock as 30 seconds. He thought he had more time.
“I was trying to get bonus points for the team,” Goin said. “I wasn’t rushing it to get the takedown, and I didn’t get it. I felt like I could turn him more.”
Goin’s return to the roster is important for a CP team with high hopes. The Bulldogs finished second at last season’s state meet and spent much of the year ranked No. 1 on Indiana Mat’s power poll.
The points Goin could provide at 126 pounds could be critical.
“We don’t want to fall short again because that was tough,” Goin said.
Merrillville three-peats at Hobart
Merrillville won its third consecutive regional title Saturday at Hobart, tallying 177 points. Jason Streck (220), Caleb Carter (152) and Malik Hall (126) took home blue ribbons. The Pirates advanced 10 wrestlers to Saturday's EC Central Semistate.
Portage finished second with 157.5 points, followed by Hobart with 146.
The Brickies had four individual winners, including Trevor Schammert (113), Donovan Ruiz (120), Jacob Simpson (170) and Justin Sawyer (195).
Jack Coyle (132), Bradley Conrad (138) and Alex Cornejo (145) were the Indians’ champs.
Jeffrey Bailey (106) of River Forest, Conner Cervantes (160) of Griffith, and Jacob Stepek (182) and Edgar Decker (285) of Gavit were the other individual winners.