Crown Point 126-pounder Sam Goin wins title while recovering from injury

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point lineup got a boost at the start of the postseason.

Sophomore Sam Goin is ranked No. 5 in the state at 126 pounds. He finished fifth at 106 pounds as a freshman.

But Goin suffered a fracture in his shoulder — the coracoid process, to be exact — in a match Dec. 5 against Zionsville’s Logan Wagner. It’s a rare injury that usually requires about three months to heal. He didn’t wrestle again during the regular season.

Goin still went to practice, though, wearing a sling and riding a stationary bike while watching his Bulldogs teammates drill. He went through therapy and slowly worked his way back into fully participating.

“Sam was very patient with his rehab and recovery,” CP coach Branden Lorek said. “Sam understood that he had one chance to return and he wanted to do things the right way. We had a plan and a process for Sam, and he was very disciplined.”

About two weeks before the sectional, he was given the green light by doctors to get back into action. Goin wears a brace under his singlet. He said right now the shoulder is about 90 percent healed.