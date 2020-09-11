Crown Point battles past Lake Central in DAC play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — JJ Johnson is a natural quarterback.

The sophomore caught the only Crown Point touchdown pass Friday, but it was his carries out of the backfield in the fourth quarter that sealed a 16-7 win over Lake Central.

“The first couple plays (at quarterback) are always tough to read. It gets me a little antsy but the more it goes, I just love it,” Johnson said. “I’m just glad they trust me to do it. It’s a great opportunity to go out on the field as a sophomore and make some plays with our guys.”

Johnson ran it four times for 19 yards on the final drive, eating up the clock.

The Bulldogs defense also came up big in the Duneland Athletic Conference rivalry. The Indians were held to minus-5 rushing yards.

“We expect our defense to play well. Consistently, we play well year in and year out on defense,” Bulldogs coach Kevin Enright said. “Offensively, we can get in our own way at times with drives stalling and we didn’t do well establishing field position. You go through nights like tonight and you hope you come out on top.”

Both teams struggled to move the ball in the first quarter and traded punts.