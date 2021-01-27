Crown Point controls Michigan City in DAC play

CROWN POINT — Michigan City seldom looks like the more sluggish team locked in retreat mode, but Crown Point made the Wolves look that way Wednesday night from the start of the game.
Crown Point used its smothering defense and attack-mode offense to defeat City, 66-48, in a Duneland Athletic Conference clash.
“I just didn’t feel any sense of urgency or any giddy-up to us at all,” Michigan City coach Tom Wells said. “That’s the part that was disappointing to me. Typically, we’re more the windshield and tonight we were more the bug.”
The hosts took an 11-0 lead and City didn’t score until the four-minute mark, when 5-foot-9 sophomore star guard Jamie Hodges Jr. stole the ball near midcourt and took it in for a layup. That triggered a 9-2 run that pulled the Wolves (9-3, 1-1) within 13-11, the closet the game would be all night.
Crown Point (7-1, 2-1) built on its 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter to take a 32-20 lead at halftime.
The second half didn’t start much better for the visitors, opening with Crown Point center Jake Oostman turning a give-and-go down the lane into a loud two-hand jam. Darren Roach followed with a bucket that expanded Crown Point’s lead to 16 points.
Then the Wolves, led by guard Hodges, sped up the action, forced turnovers and whittled away at the lead. Hodges scored nine of his 19 points in the third quarter, which ended with Crown Point on top, 46-37, after City had drawn within seven points.
“I think Hodges might be the best small guard I’ve seen since Spike (Albrecht),” Crown Point coach Clint Swan said of the former Bulldogs guard who played at Michigan (17 first-half points in title game vs. Duke) and a year at Purdue. “I’m a fan. I think he’s a really special player.”
Bulldogs' Darrius and Darren Roach made sure Hodges had to work hard for his points, and Oostman did the same defending versatile City post player Evan Bush, who fouled out with eight points.
Oostman contributed 12 points and 16 rebounds to the winning cause and lauded the help defense he received.
“If he gets behind me, I’ve got my team behind me,” Oostman said.
Said Swan: “Evan Bush is a really good player. That’s a hard matchup, but he’s just got a big motor and a big heart and that’s what he brings to us every game. I was really proud of him.”
The Bulldogs also held long-range sharpshooter Tahari Watson to four points and shut him out from beyond the 3-point line.
Crown Point played without sophomore A.J. Lux and assistant coaches T.J. Lux and Kyle Hanaway, who were “unavailable, that’s all I can say,” according to Swan, who lauded the help he received from junior varsity coach Mike Holobawski.
“He did a great job helping us prepare for this game and was in my ear all night after coaching the JV game all by himself,” Swan said. “I can’t say enough about the job he did.”
In the opposite corner of the gym, Wells saved most of his praise for the Bulldogs, other than citing the strong job Omarian Hatch did defending Ty Smith, limiting him to 14 points.
“They did everything better than we did,” Wells said. “They ran the floor better than we did. At the end of the day, you just say you don’t deserve it. There was nothing you could say we deserved to win on the road in the DAC.”