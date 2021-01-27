Crown Point controls Michigan City in DAC play

CROWN POINT — Michigan City seldom looks like the more sluggish team locked in retreat mode, but Crown Point made the Wolves look that way Wednesday night from the start of the game.

Crown Point used its smothering defense and attack-mode offense to defeat City, 66-48, in a Duneland Athletic Conference clash.

“I just didn’t feel any sense of urgency or any giddy-up to us at all,” Michigan City coach Tom Wells said. “That’s the part that was disappointing to me. Typically, we’re more the windshield and tonight we were more the bug.”

The hosts took an 11-0 lead and City didn’t score until the four-minute mark, when 5-foot-9 sophomore star guard Jamie Hodges Jr. stole the ball near midcourt and took it in for a layup. That triggered a 9-2 run that pulled the Wolves (9-3, 1-1) within 13-11, the closet the game would be all night.

Crown Point (7-1, 2-1) built on its 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter to take a 32-20 lead at halftime.

The second half didn’t start much better for the visitors, opening with Crown Point center Jake Oostman turning a give-and-go down the lane into a loud two-hand jam. Darren Roach followed with a bucket that expanded Crown Point’s lead to 16 points.