Crown Point eyes top 10 as state tournament begins Friday

There isn’t a better time to peak than at the state finals.

As best as Crown Point girls golf coach Jen Vinovich can tell, her team is nearly there heading into the last two rounds of the season at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on Friday and Saturday.

“They’re all feeding off one another,” Vinovich said. “I think there’s a chance we can do something. We’ve always talked about the goal of finishing in the top 10, and that would be a big achievement, but these girls are capable.”

Senior Val Gozo leads a Bulldog team that has advanced to state four consecutive seasons while establishing itself as the class of the area. Crown Point finished 11th each of the last two seasons and 12th the year before.

Juniors Carli Manes and Jasmine Harper join Gozo with state experience having both played a round last year. Vinovich said she purposely made sure both got 18 holes in competition under their belts so they understood the pressure that come with playing a long, difficult course at the season’s climax.