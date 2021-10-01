Crown Point eyes top 10 as state tournament begins Friday

There isn’t a better time to peak than at the state finals.
As best as Crown Point girls golf coach Jen Vinovich can tell, her team is nearly there heading into the last two rounds of the season at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on Friday and Saturday.
“They’re all feeding off one another,” Vinovich said. “I think there’s a chance we can do something. We’ve always talked about the goal of finishing in the top 10, and that would be a big achievement, but these girls are capable.”
Senior Val Gozo leads a Bulldog team that has advanced to state four consecutive seasons while establishing itself as the class of the area. Crown Point finished 11th each of the last two seasons and 12th the year before.
Juniors Carli Manes and Jasmine Harper join Gozo with state experience having both played a round last year. Vinovich said she purposely made sure both got 18 holes in competition under their belts so they understood the pressure that come with playing a long, difficult course at the season’s climax.
“Golf is such a mental game,” Vinovich said. “If you can get yourself in the right mindset with what you want to do you’ll be able to handle the little adversities that come throughout a round. The further that the postseason moves along the players that can control their emotions and work through some of the problems in the rounds are going to be the ones that are alright.”
No pressure on KV's DeBoard
In a way, Brynlee DeBoard feels like she’s already playing with house money.
The Kankakee Valley sophomore shot a 76 to finish third at the Lafayette Jeff Regional at Battleground Golf Club to earn her school’s first berth at the state finals in program history. With two full seasons ahead of her still, DeBoard said her eyes will be wide open.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “This is kind of like about experience for me. The next few years I’m hoping to get the whole team down. I still want to play well but really want to experience it all.”
DeBoard said in the days leading up to the competition that she’s working on straightening out her drives and tuning up from 50 yards and in. She never played Prairie View before this week and said she’s not going into the tournament with any sort of expectations.
“I’m just going to go down there with a good mindset and keep my head in it the whole time,” she said. “Whatever happens, happens.”
Wolves' Skibinski eyes big finish
The finality of her final high school golf meet has set in on Michigan City senior Taylor Skibinski.
A two-time state qualifier already — she finished tied for 58th last year and tied for 51st the year before — Skibinski said she wants to finish things off on a high note.
“It would be nice to finish in the top 10, but I’m not going to put pressure on myself to do it because this upcoming week is going to be about having fun for the two rounds,” she said.
Skibinski said she likes the layout at Prairie View and that if she can stay out of trouble things can go well. She said the course knowledge should be beneficial.
“It gives you a leg up for sure,” she said. “I feel confident in my game and all that. It will just be about putting it together for two days.”