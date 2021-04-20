Crown Point finishes the year in ESPN's top 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crown Point makes national poll: Crown Point's Class 4A state championship team made espnW's final high school top 25 rankings. The Bulldogs finished No. 24 in the poll and were the lone team from Indiana ranked. Crown Point picked up the program's third state title.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SSC falls in national tourney: Deshawndre Washington had a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday, but Henry Ford defeated South Suburban College 67-58 in the first round of the NJCAA Division 2 National Tournament. Chance Love added 13 points for the Bulldogs (17-5).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo duo earns honorable mention: Valparaiso's Drew Gedrys and Charlie Maxwell received honorable mentions for Stats Perform FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Both played key roles in Saturday's 20-19 win over San Diego. Gedrys blocked a pair of PAT attempts. Maxwell put an exclamation mark on a strong season as a return specialist by providing an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter of the win over San Diego. The rookie averaged 37.8 yards over four kickoff returns in the season finale, helping him cap his season as the FCS national leader in kickoff return average at 29.8 yards per return.
PRO FOOTBALL
Bears re-sign Gipson: The Bears re-signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract. Gipson signed with the Bears last year after being released by Houston and started all 16 games, making 64 tackles and two interceptions. He has 25 interceptions over nine seasons with Cleveland (2012-15), Jacksonville (2016-18), Houston (2019) and Chicago.
PRO SOCCER
English clubs abandon breakaway Super League by quitting: The Super League collapsed before a ball was kicked in the European breakaway competition after being abandoned by the six English clubs, leaving the Spanish and Italian participants stranded. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham throughout Tuesday evening deserted the proposal to launch a largely-closed midweek competition amid an escalating backlash from their supporters and warnings from the British government that legislation could be introduced to thwart it. The Super League project was overseen by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, who also signed up Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in Spain, and Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan from Italy. The rival for the UEFA-run Champions League became unviable without the six clubs from the world's richest league. The remaining fledgling Super League organization was defiant, blaming “pressure” being applied for forcing out the English clubs and insisting the proposal complied with the law and could yet be revived in some form.