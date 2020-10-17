Crown Point fulfills goal of staying on the court by sweeping Chesterton

VALPARAISO — Kendall Schara was happy when Crown Point started volleyball workouts in July. The junior outside hitter was thrilled when the Bulldogs started playing games in August. Now the Green Bay commit is ecstatic that her and her teammates are still competing in late October.
Crown Point won its fifth sectional in six years on Saturday night, sweeping Chesterton 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 in the Class 4A Valparaiso sectional title game.
Schara led the Bulldogs (29-3) with 15 kills and eight digs while Erica Packwood added eight kills and an ace.
“It’s a relief that we are still going,” Schara said. “The goal was to play for as long as we could. We’re thrilled that we haven’t had to shut down or miss any time.”
The Bulldogs have largely avoided any COVID-19 issues this season, but that doesn’t mean the global pandemic hasn’t loomed large over the program. The threat of not being able to play at a moments notice has kept Crown Point coach Alison Duncan on her toes. Winning another sectional on Saturday afforded the longtime coach a brief moment of elation in a season defined by unpredictability.
“This has been such a weird year,” Duncan said. “Normally we have all these goals. We have a dream board where we list all these different things we want to accomplish. Our only goal this year was to play in as many matches as possible.”
Despite the looming threat of a shutdown, Duncan still coached up her players throughout the season and that didn’t stop on Saturday night. That said, there were moments of relaxation that typified the season. With Crown Point leading 16-10 in the final set, senior Kylie Gurgevich grabbed junior Kyle Oppenhuis during a time out and the pair started dancing on the court. The Bulldogs rattled off three straight points immediately after the dance routine and coasted to the sweep.
“When my players are goofy and they are loose, they play their best,” Duncan said. “We play really well when we’re having fun. When they start to tense up or play tight, we start making mistakes.”
The Bulldogs will take on Penn next Saturday at the Class 4A LaPorte regional while Munster and LaPorte will meet in the other semifinal.
Chesterton 28-25-25, Portage 26-17-13: Meghan Gaffigan had 14 kills and seven digs as Chesterton swept Portage for the fourth time this season to advance to the Class 4A Valparaiso sectional title game. The Trojans prevailed in a marathon opening game before pulling away from the Indians (6-15) in the final two sets. Maggie Vrahoretis had eight kills, 13 assists and nine digs for the Trojans (21-12) while Emma Ekblaw added seven kills and four blocks.
Crown Point 25-25-25, Valparaiso 20-19-12: Kendall Schara had 13 kills and Rachel Rossman delivered 24 assists to lead Crown Point to a sweep over Valparaiso at the Class 4A sectional semifinals. The Bulldogs swept Valparaiso for the third time this year. Megan Gatz had 10 kills and 12 digs for the Vikings (20-13) while sophomore sensation Kennedy Wagner added nine kills and 12 digs.
