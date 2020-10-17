Crown Point fulfills goal of staying on the court by sweeping Chesterton

Despite the looming threat of a shutdown, Duncan still coached up her players throughout the season and that didn’t stop on Saturday night. That said, there were moments of relaxation that typified the season. With Crown Point leading 16-10 in the final set, senior Kylie Gurgevich grabbed junior Kyle Oppenhuis during a time out and the pair started dancing on the court. The Bulldogs rattled off three straight points immediately after the dance routine and coasted to the sweep.

“When my players are goofy and they are loose, they play their best,” Duncan said. “We play really well when we’re having fun. When they start to tense up or play tight, we start making mistakes.”

The Bulldogs will take on Penn next Saturday at the Class 4A LaPorte regional while Munster and LaPorte will meet in the other semifinal.

Chesterton 28-25-25, Portage 26-17-13: Meghan Gaffigan had 14 kills and seven digs as Chesterton swept Portage for the fourth time this season to advance to the Class 4A Valparaiso sectional title game. The Trojans prevailed in a marathon opening game before pulling away from the Indians (6-15) in the final two sets. Maggie Vrahoretis had eight kills, 13 assists and nine digs for the Trojans (21-12) while Emma Ekblaw added seven kills and four blocks.