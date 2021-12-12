Crown Point girls basketball still No. 1 in state; Lake Central enters top 10

PREP BASKETBALL
Crown Point girls hold onto top spot: Crown Point continued its season-long run atop the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-class girls rankings. The Bulldogs (11-1) received 17 of 20 first-place votes. Lake Central (10-1), which was tied for 11th last week, is up to No. 10. Valparaiso (9-1), whose only loss was to Crown Point, rose three spots to No. 16. Also receiving votes was South Central (10-0).
Valpo boys enter top 10: Valparaiso (5-0) rose five places to No. 8 in the IBCA all-class boys rankings, led by No. 1 Zionsville. Also among those receiving votes were Chesterton (3-0), Hammond Central (3-1) and 21st Century (3-0).
PRO HOCKEY
Hawks put Johnson on injured reserve: The Blackhawks placed forward Reese Johnson on injured reserve on Sunday with a broken right clavicle. The Blackhawks also recalled forwards Brett Connolly and MacKenzie Entwistle from Rockford and assigned forward Mike Hardman to their American Hockey League affiliate. Johnson, 23, got hurt during Chicago's 5-4 loss at Toronto on Saturday night. He has one goal and three assists in 18 games this season. Connolly has five goals and six assists in 16 games this season with Rockford. The 29-year-old Connolly has 101 goals and 93 assists in 527 career NHL games. Entwistle has split time between Rockford and Chicago this season. He has two goals and one assist in 12 games with the Blackhawks.
AUTO RACING
Verstappen wins F1 title: Max Verstappen ripped a record eighth title away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to close one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in years as the first Dutch world champion. Hamilton was cruising past Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles Sunday in a race he controlled until Nicholas Latifi crashed with five laps remaining. F1 sent out the safety car for a cleanup and resumed the race with one lap remaining. Hamilton and Verstappen started side-by-side for one final trip around Yas Marina Circuit and the British driver surged to the lead. Verstappen stalked him through the first four turns then made his pass in turn five and pulled away in his Red Bull.
PRO GOLF
Kokrak, Na prevail in Florida: Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na birdied 12 of their last 13 holes Sunday in fourballs and closed with a 12-under 60 to rally from at three-shot deficit and win the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida. Kokrak and Na were five shots behind after a bogey on the par-3 fifth hole when they ran off nine straight birdies, seven of them by Na. And then it was Kokrak’s turn down the stretch, and he finished off the one-shot victory with a 6-foot birdie putt. Billy Horschel chipped in for birdie from near the water hazard as he and Sam Burns shot 61 to finish one shot behind. Horschel and Burns did not have a score worse than 62 all week.
MEN'S SOCCER
Clemson captures NCAA title: Isaiah Reid scored twice, including a goal just 27 seconds into the match, and Clemson defeated Washington 2-0 to win the NCAA College Cup championship on Sunday. It was Clemson's third national championship. The Tigers also won in 1984 and 1987.