Crown Point girls basketball still No. 1 in state rankings

PREP BASKETBALL

Crown Point girls still No. 1 in state poll: Crown Point remained atop the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls all-class rankings released Sunday. The Bulldogs received 12 of 20 first-place votes, while No. 2 Noblesville received six. The other two first-place votes went to No. 3 South Bend Washington and No. 4 Bedford North Lawrence. Also ranked are Lake Central at No. 14 and Valparaiso at No. 20, while South Central received votes.

Valpo boys ranked 20th: No. 20 Valparaiso is the only local team in the IBCA boys all-class rankings announced Sunday. Also receiving votes were Chesterton, Munster, West Side and 21st Century.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Purdue Northwest looking for 2 new coaches: Purdue Northwest announced "a change in leadership" for two sports on Monday. Jake Truty is out as PNW's women's soccer coach after an 8-51-2 record over four seasons and Bill Schepel is out as the Pride's women's volleyball coach after a 2-37 record over two seasons. The school said a national coaching search is underway for both positions.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL