Crown Point girls remain atop state basketball rankings

PREP BASKETBALL
Crown Point girls still No. 1: Crown Point continued its season-long run as the No. 1 team in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls all-class rankings. Lake Central moved up three spots to No. 7 in the latest poll released Sunday, while Valparaiso rose one place to No. 15. South Central also received votes.
Valpo, Chesterton boys in top 10: Valparaiso moved up four spots to No. 4 in the IBCA boys all-class rankings, while Chesterton entered the poll at No. 10. Crown Point also received votes.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo earns first win: Carie Weinman scored 17 points as Valparaiso snapped a season-opening, nine-game losing streak with a 65-57 road win over Morehead State. Shay Frederick added 15 points and Grace White had 11. The Beacons (1-9) return to action at home against Detroit Mercy on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.
Holmes gets double-double as No. 10 Indiana wins: Mackenzie Holmes got her second double-double of the season, Grace Berger scored 16 points and No. 10 Indiana beat Western Michigan 67-57. Holmes finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds for the Hoosiers (9-2). She set a career high in rebounds one game after scoring a career-best 30 points against Ohio State.
No. 21 Notre Dame rolls past Pitt: Olivia Miles had 21 points, 11 assists and six steals to lead No. 21 Notre Dame past Pitt 85-59. Sonia Citron scored 15 points with eight rebounds, Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and seven boards and Sam Brunelle scored 12 as Notre Dame (10-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Purdue Northwest falls in OT: Mikell Cooper and Kai Steinman each scored 15 points, but Purdue Northwest lost 78-68 in overtime to host Illinois-Springfield. Anthony Irvin and Caleb Zurliene both added 10 points for the Pride (3-9).