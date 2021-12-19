Crown Point girls remain atop state basketball rankings

PREP BASKETBALL

Crown Point girls still No. 1: Crown Point continued its season-long run as the No. 1 team in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls all-class rankings. Lake Central moved up three spots to No. 7 in the latest poll released Sunday, while Valparaiso rose one place to No. 15. South Central also received votes.

Valpo, Chesterton boys in top 10: Valparaiso moved up four spots to No. 4 in the IBCA boys all-class rankings, while Chesterton entered the poll at No. 10. Crown Point also received votes.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo earns first win: Carie Weinman scored 17 points as Valparaiso snapped a season-opening, nine-game losing streak with a 65-57 road win over Morehead State. Shay Frederick added 15 points and Grace White had 11. The Beacons (1-9) return to action at home against Detroit Mercy on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.