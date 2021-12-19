 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
Crown Point girls remain atop state basketball rankings

Crown Point girls remain atop state basketball rankings

Crown Point at Lake Central girls basketball

Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, is guarded by Lake Central's Riley Milausnic on Friday in St. John.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

PREP BASKETBALL

Crown Point girls still No. 1: Crown Point continued its season-long run as the No. 1 team in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls all-class rankings. Lake Central moved up three spots to No. 7 in the latest poll released Sunday, while Valparaiso rose one place to No. 15. South Central also received votes.

Valpo, Chesterton boys in top 10: Valparaiso moved up four spots to No. 4 in the IBCA boys all-class rankings, while Chesterton entered the poll at No. 10. Crown Point also received votes.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo earns first win: Carie Weinman scored 17 points as Valparaiso snapped a season-opening, nine-game losing streak with a 65-57 road win over Morehead State. Shay Frederick added 15 points and Grace White had 11. The Beacons (1-9) return to action at home against Detroit Mercy on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.

Holmes gets double-double as No. 10 Indiana wins: Mackenzie Holmes got her second double-double of the season, Grace Berger scored 16 points and No. 10 Indiana beat Western Michigan 67-57. Holmes finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds for the Hoosiers (9-2). She set a career high in rebounds one game after scoring a career-best 30 points against Ohio State.

No. 21 Notre Dame rolls past Pitt: Olivia Miles had 21 points, 11 assists and six steals to lead No. 21 Notre Dame past Pitt 85-59. Sonia Citron scored 15 points with eight rebounds, Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and seven boards and Sam Brunelle scored 12 as Notre Dame (10-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Purdue Northwest falls in OT: Mikell Cooper and Kai Steinman each scored 15 points, but Purdue Northwest lost 78-68 in overtime to host Illinois-Springfield. Anthony Irvin and Caleb Zurliene both added 10 points for the Pride (3-9).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Dec. 19, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts