Crown Point grad ‘digging’ it at Florida State

It’s good to be at the top, and Crown Point’s Alaina Chacon is enjoying the view.

“Alaina’s been at the No. 1 spot in our lineup for three seasons so that tells you what kind of player she is and what we think of her,” Florida State beach volleyball coach Brooke Niles said. “She is such a skilled, dynamic player. She’s so versatile that we know she can play with anybody and make any player better and has a chance to win with anyone.”

Chacon, a redshirt junior, has been dominating for the nation’s No. 2-ranked beach volleyball team. The Seminoles are 22-1 and just behind USC in the polls.

Florida State started the season 21-0 and is off to the program’s best start in program history.

Chacon and Molly McBain are 15-5 on the season on court one and 27-5 overall playing together.

“Alaina wants to play professionally outside of college and has all the tools to do so,” Niles said. “I think if she works really hard and continues to improve her game she can have a long professional career in beach volleyball.

“She is already an amazing ambassador for our university and our program.”