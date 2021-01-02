Crown Point loses first regular-season game in nearly three years

Fellow junior Nikki Gerodemos chipped in with 11 points, highlighted by three 3-pointers, while Purdue commit Lilly Stoddard added eight points.

Seibert said he was pleased with his team’s collective effort, but he tipped his cap to Silver Creek for making it tough on his players. The Dragons gave the Bulldogs a bit of their own medicine with a full court press and even built a 24-15 lead midway through the third quarter.

“Give all the credit in the world to Silver Creek,” Seibert said. “They’re a very good team, very well coached. … They hit us in the mouth early. Defensively, we didn’t communicate on some of their sets, and they got some easy buckets, and we didn’t handle the ball well against their pressure in the first half.”

Sierota led the way for the Dragons with a team-high 18 points. Marissa Gasaway and Striverson added 13 points and nine points, respectively.

Silver Creek (12-2) will return to action Tuesday at Corydon Central, while Crown Point’s prepares to host Lake Central on Monday. The Bulldogs have won 16 consecutive Duneland Athletic Conference games and claimed two straight DAC titles.