Crown Point native, former Player of the Year, Miranda Elish opts out of senior season

When last season was cut short, and the NCAA ruled spring athletes would get an extra year of eligibility, Elish said she was excited to return for an opportunity to compete for a championship at Texas.

“Once that vote came through ... I wanted to come back (and) I wanted to go out on my own terms," she previously told The Times.

Crown Point is where Elish's success took off. She was Indiana's Gatorade Player of the Year three times. That legacy carried with her to Oregon, where she was first an All-American before gaining those honors last season at Texas.

In her four-year career — two seasons at Oregon and two at Texas — Elish was 75-16 with a 1.38 ERA. She had 31 shutouts, two perfect games struck out 669 hitters and held them to a .180 average.

It is unclear if Elish will be able to use her extra year of eligibility if she wants to, whether at Texas or elsewhere. She couldn't be reached to clarify.