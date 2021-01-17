 Skip to main content
Crown Point native, former Player of the Year, Miranda Elish opts out of senior season
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Crown Point native, former Player of the Year, Miranda Elish opts out of senior season

Miranda Elish, Texas Softball

Crown Point native Miranda Elish was named 2020 Player of the Year and an All-American by Softball America. On Friday she announced she was opting out of the 2021 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

 Casey Brooke Lawson, file, Associated Press

If Miranda Elish has played her final collegiate softball game, it couldn't have gone much better.

The Crown Point graduate threw a perfect game, retiring all 21 hitters she faced in Texas' 7-0 win over New Mexico on March 8, the Longhorns' final game before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season.

“If that was my last game ever, I would have peace in my heart knowing that the last game I ever played, our team went out on such a high note and we just really played together that day, like we do most days," she told The Times in April.

Elish announced on Friday through Texas that she is opting out of the 2021 season due to concerns over COVID-19.

"After all my years playing the game I love, this message comes with deep sadness and a heavy heart," she said in a statement. "It was a decision I've thought long and hard about, and unfortunately due to situations surrounding me, I feel it is in my best interest not to participate in the 2021 season because of my concerns over COVID-19."

Elish was named Softball America's Player of the Year last season, leading the Longhorns to the publication's No. 1 ranking in a season in which she was 11-3 with a 1.25 ERA, striking out 96 hitters and holding opponents to a .158 batting average against. In the batter's box she hit .370 with seven doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIs and a 1.200 OPS.

When last season was cut short, and the NCAA ruled spring athletes would get an extra year of eligibility, Elish said she was excited to return for an opportunity to compete for a championship at Texas.

“Once that vote came through ... I wanted to come back (and) I wanted to go out on my own terms," she previously told The Times.

Crown Point is where Elish's success took off. She was Indiana's Gatorade Player of the Year three times. That legacy carried with her to Oregon, where she was first an All-American before gaining those honors last season at Texas.

In her four-year career — two seasons at Oregon and two at Texas — Elish was 75-16 with a 1.38 ERA. She had 31 shutouts, two perfect games struck out 669 hitters and held them to a .180 average.

It is unclear if Elish will be able to use her extra year of eligibility if she wants to, whether at Texas or elsewhere. She couldn't be reached to clarify.

Her statement Friday expressed gratitude to the Texas program: "Thank you for all the love and support now and in the past, it will be forever remembered. Thank you to all my fans, friends, teammates, coaches, especially coach (Mike) White, and most importantly, my family. Your support through all the years has made my softball career so much more special. I wish Longhorns nation nothing but the best. Hook 'em forever!"

