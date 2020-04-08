Crown Point native Miranda Elish named Softball America's 2020 Player of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Miranda Elish is nearly unhittable in the circle and is a tough out when she steps into the batter's box.

Softball America recognized her abilities by naming her the 2020 Player of the Year and an All-American. The Texas senior pitcher and utility player led the Longhorns to the publication's No. 1 ranking in a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crown Point graduate was sixth in the country in wins with an 11-3 record and 1.25 ERA. Opponents hit .158 against her. Elish was tied for 12th in the country in shutouts with four. She struck out 96 hitters in 84 innings and only allowed 17 walks.

In 23 games, Elish hit .370 with seven doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIs and had a 1.200 On-base Plus Slugging percentage. She opened the season hitting .818 with all four home runs and 17 RBIs across six games in the Texas Classic.

She was instrumental in handing top-ranked UCLA its only loss of the season 6-4 in eight innings. Elish threw a complete game, striking out seven and allowing four hits while going 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. It was a signature road win against the defending national champions.