Crown Point native Miranda Elish named Softball America's 2020 Player of the Year
Crown Point native Miranda Elish named Softball America's 2020 Player of the Year

Miranda Elish is nearly unhittable in the circle and is a tough out when she steps into the batter's box.

Softball America recognized her abilities by naming her the 2020 Player of the Year and an All-American. The Texas senior pitcher and utility player led the Longhorns to the publication's No. 1 ranking in a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crown Point graduate was sixth in the country in wins with an 11-3 record and 1.25 ERA. Opponents hit .158 against her. Elish was tied for 12th in the country in shutouts with four. She struck out 96 hitters in 84 innings and only allowed 17 walks.

In 23 games, Elish hit .370 with seven doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIs and had a 1.200 On-base Plus Slugging percentage. She opened the season hitting .818 with all four home runs and 17 RBIs across six games in the Texas Classic.

She was instrumental in handing top-ranked UCLA its only loss of the season 6-4 in eight innings. Elish threw a complete game, striking out seven and allowing four hits while going 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. It was a signature road win against the defending national champions.

Damien Jefferson's special season at Creighton ended; Eugene German's historic Northern Illinois career stopped

Elish followed that up with a 1-for-2 performance with a run scored and two walks while getting the final six outs against then-No. 2 Washington in an 8-6 win to open the Judi Garman Classic.

Elish capped the season off with her second career perfect game March 8 against New Mexico. She struck out 10 hitters.

Her career was cut short until the NCAA announced that seniors in spring sports could return with an extra year of eligibility. She announced her intention of returning to the Longhorns in a tweet March 30.

"ONE MORE YEAR WITH MY GIRLS!! LET'S GOOOOO," Elish wrote.

