Crown Point overcomes questionable call to defeat Chesterton

CHESTERTON —Baseball’s dropped-third-strike rule reared its ancient, ugly head again Tuesday afternoon at Chesterton to make the game a little less clean than it otherwise would have been.

It didn’t cost a pitcher a perfect game, as it did when John Means of the Baltimore Orioles had to settle for a no-hitter when he could have deserved a perfect game earlier this season. It didn’t add a blemish to what deserved to be a squeaky clean memory, as was the case when the rule enabled Astros ace Justin Verlander’s 3,000th strikeout victim to take first base.

It didn’t even cost the winning team the game, but it did distort the final score by a run and did force another ace, Crown Point’s Will Pettit to give up an extra run and get an extra out.

Crown Point defeated Chesterton, 7-3 in Duneland Athletic Conference play, thanks to Pettit's complete-game performance (no walks, six strikeouts).

Then came Rule 505, which states: “The batter becomes a runner when the third strike called by the umpire is not caught, providing (1) first base is unoccupied, or (2) first base is occupied with two out.”

The confusion started when Pettit (7-0) struck out Josh Roof on a pitch in the dirt in the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs.