Crown Point overcomes questionable call to defeat Chesterton

CHESTERTON —Baseball’s dropped-third-strike rule reared its ancient, ugly head again Tuesday afternoon at Chesterton to make the game a little less clean than it otherwise would have been.
It didn’t cost a pitcher a perfect game, as it did when John Means of the Baltimore Orioles had to settle for a no-hitter when he could have deserved a perfect game earlier this season. It didn’t add a blemish to what deserved to be a squeaky clean memory, as was the case when the rule enabled Astros ace Justin Verlander’s 3,000th strikeout victim to take first base.
It didn’t even cost the winning team the game, but it did distort the final score by a run and did force another ace, Crown Point’s Will Pettit to give up an extra run and get an extra out.
Crown Point defeated Chesterton, 7-3 in Duneland Athletic Conference play, thanks to Pettit's complete-game performance (no walks, six strikeouts).
Then came Rule 505, which states: “The batter becomes a runner when the third strike called by the umpire is not caught, providing (1) first base is unoccupied, or (2) first base is occupied with two out.”
The confusion started when Pettit (7-0) struck out Josh Roof on a pitch in the dirt in the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs.
The home-plate ump, Pettit said, “is yelling: ‘The batter is out. The batter is out. The batter is out.’ I’m not sure why he was yelling that, but we threw the ball down to second, step on second anyway, even with him calling ‘The batter is out.’ Then we clear the field because he was calling, ‘The batter is out,’ ever since he was swinging. I’m not sure why he was saying that because usually it’s a dropped third. We didn’t throw it to first because he was calling, ‘The batter is out, the batter is out, the batter is out.’ ”
Just to be safe, catcher Clay Wignall threw to shortstop Cal Curiel, who appeared to step on second base with the ball in his glove for the force. Both teams cleared the field to move into the top of the sixth.
Not so fast.
The umpires called Crown Point ((18-6, 10-3) back onto the field and let Chesterton (9-13, 6-8) resume its turn at the plate, which inspired Bulldogs coach Steve Strayer to spring onto the field to go masked nose-to-nose with the umpire. The delay came as skies threatened to burst, but the game ended before more than a sprinkle popped the umbrellas in the bleachers. Chesterton scored its third run, courtesy of the umpires' decision and Ryan Donley’s single to center.
Strayer said that after the game the umpires acknowledged that “they made a mistake. They did not see the step on second. The home-plate umpire made a mistake, too. He called (the swinging hitter) out. It was just a mistake on their part. We’re human beings. We make mistakes. I made a mistake today by getting my hand in the L-screen (used to protect the batting-practice pitcher) and I got a line drive off my finger, so I made a mistake today. They made a mistake. We’re all human beings.”
Means losing his perfect game on Rule 5.05 has made many at all levels of baseball wonder whether the dropped-third-strike quirk that can be found in the Knickerbocker Rules of 1845 needs to be written out of the game.
“I’m a pitcher, but I think if the batter strikes out, he should be out,” Pettit said.
A more famous pitcher than Pettit agrees.
Verlander put it this way after becoming the first member of the 3,000-strikeout club to reach the milestone on a play in which the batter took first base: “If I can make a pitch that’s so bad that the catcher can’t catch it, but you still swung at it, you probably shouldn’t get to first base.”
On this day, the rule made the jobs of the umpires, coaches, catcher and pitcher more stressful.
Strayer and Chesterton coach Jack Campbell have been doing their jobs long enough to know the rule book inside and out.
“He said batter’s out. He wasn’t. It is what it is,” Campbell said.
He was done talking about Rule 5.05, but not about the rule book.
Campbell removed his cap, which had 8.1 stitched onto the side: “See that 8.1? That’s catcher’s interference. “They made the wrong call against us in the semi-state, what, three years ago? We drive two runs in, end up with a double. The plate umpire said he blew the ball dead. So we didn’t score the runs. They put the runner on first base. Next guy grounds out. We lose the game 5-3. So you put it on your hat.”
And you never forget.
Tuesday’s outcome wasn’t altered and the Bulldogs again demonstrated how much they have improved during the course of the season, and the struggle continued for the Trojans.