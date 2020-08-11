Crown Point product Zach Plesac, Indians teammate Mike Clevinger placed on restricted list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians placed starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list Tuesday after the pitchers broke team rules by leaving their hotel in Chicago last weekend and risked exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Clevinger and Plesac went out Saturday night with a group of people following the Indians' win over the White Sox. The team had implemented a code of conduct for players to follow on the road, forbidding them from socializing outside of team staff.

The Indians immediately sent Plesac, a Crown Point native, home in a car service after learning of his violation, but the Indians were not aware Clevinger had been with him until after he flew back to Cleveland with his teammates, coaches and other personnel.

Both pitchers remain in quarantine. It's not immediately clear when they'll be back. Major League Baseball permits teams to use the restricted list for players who are unavailable to play for non-baseball reasons.

Clevinger and Plesac can't take part in any team baseball activities until they test negative twice in 72 hours, but it appears the Indians want to keep them away as punishment.

Clevinger had been scheduled to pitch Tuesday's two-game series opener at home against the Cubs.