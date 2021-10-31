Crown Point ranked No. 1 in preseason girls basketball poll

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crown Point is atop IBCA rankings: Crown Point is No. 1 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls preseason poll released on Sunday. The Bulldogs received 16 of 20 first-place votes, with two each going to No. 2 South Bend Washington and No. 3 Indianapolis North Central in the all-class rankings. Other local teams receiving votes were Lake Central, Kouts and South Central.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo's Niesner earns league honor: Valparaiso punter Ben Niesner has been named Pioneer Football League Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season and the fourth time in his career. Niesner averaged 48.7 yards on seven punts in a loss to San Diego on Saturday.
Patterson out at TCU: TCU and football Gary Patterson have mutually agreed to immediately part ways. The announcement came Sunday night, a day after the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) lost 31-12 at Kansas State, Patterson's alma mater. It was their fifth loss in six games. Patterson leaves TCU with a 181-79 record in 21 seasons, including an undefeated 13-0 season in 2010 that was capped by a Rose Bowl victory. He was the second-longest tenured FBS coach, trailing only Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who is in his 23rd season. Former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, who was the best man in Patterson's wedding and on his staff as an offensive analyst, will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Horned Frogs host 14th-ranked Baylor on Saturday. The 61-year-old Patterson is the second Big 12 head coach let go in two weeks. Texas Tech fired third-year coach Matt Wells last week, also after a loss to Kansas State. TCU's only Big 12 win was 52-31 at Texas Tech on Oct. 9. A week after that, the Horned Frogs lost 52-31 to fourth-ranked Oklahoma.
WOMEN'S BOWLING
Valpo takes sixth in own tourney: Valparaiso placed sixth among 15 teams in its own Valpo Bowling Classic, which ended Sunday at Stardust Bowl III in Dyer. Lincoln Memorial won the event.