Crown Point remains No. 1 in statewide rankings

Hossa, Wilson, four more join Hall of Fame: The Hockey Hall of Fame’s pandemic class finally got its moment in the spotlight. Jarome Iginla headlined the five players and one executive enshrined Monday night — a year later than originally intended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The former captain of the Calgary Flames was joined by Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe, Doug Wilson and Canadian women’s national team goalie Kim St-Pierre, while Ken Holland went in as a builder to round out the group voted in by the hall’s 18-member selection committee nearly 17 months ago. Hossa is the only player in NHL history to play in three straight Cup finals with three different teams. He finally got his hands on hockey’s holy grail in 2010 with the Chicago Blackhawks after losing the title series as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008 and the Detroit Red Wings in 2009. He played for a total of five teams, registering 525 goals and 1,134 points in 1,309 games. Wilson played 14 seasons with Chicago, winning the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 1982. Traded to the expansion San Jose Sharks in 1991, the Ottawa native played his final two seasons on the West Coast — he was the first captain in franchise history — before later moving into the front office, where he’s served as GM since 2003.