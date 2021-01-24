Crown Point remains second in statewide IBCA rankings

Girls Basketball
IBCA rankings
Week 12
Rank;School;1st;Total Points;Record
1;North Central (Indianapolis);18;381;19-2
2;Crown Point;2;372;16-1
3;Penn;;345;17-3
4;Bedford North Lawrence;;332;18-2
5;Linton-Stockton;;259;20-1
6;Silver Creek;;241;18-3
7;Franklin Community;;236;17-1
8;Fishers;;221;14-3
9;Carroll (Fort Wayne);;217;18-2
10;Noblesville;;209;17-4
11;East Central;;193;16-3
12;Zionsville;;172;15-4
13;Salem;;151;16-2
14;Homestead;;118;13-5
15;Carmel;;113;12-6
16;Lawrence North;;100;15-8
17;Hamilton Southeastern;;90;10-5
18;Westfield;;72;16-4
19;South Bend Washington;;67;16-4
20;Mishawaka Marian;;65;16-4
Other Schools Receiving Votes: Andrean (16-1), Angola (16-4), Ben Davis (13-6), Blue River (16-3), Castle (10-3), Columbus East (12-5), Columbus North (8-4), Evansville Memorial (13-4), Garrett (16-2), Goshen (17-3), Hamilton Heights (15-1), Jac-Cen-Del (18-3), Jennings County (13-6), Knox (19-4), Lafayette Central Catholic (12-2), Martinsville (15-4), Norwell (18-3), Pioneer (15-4), Roncalli (16-4), Trinity Lutheran (17-4), Washington (13-1).