 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point remains second in statewide IBCA rankings
agate alert urgent

Crown Point remains second in statewide IBCA rankings

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crown Point at Merrillville

Crown Point's Alyvia Santiago splits between Merrillville's Cailynn Dilosa and Micah Grady to the basket in the fourth quarter at Merrillville High School Saturday evening.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Girls Basketball

IBCA rankings

Week 12

Rank;School;1st;Total Points;Record

1;North Central (Indianapolis);18;381;19-2

2;Crown Point;2;372;16-1

3;Penn;;345;17-3

4;Bedford North Lawrence;;332;18-2

5;Linton-Stockton;;259;20-1

6;Silver Creek;;241;18-3

7;Franklin Community;;236;17-1

8;Fishers;;221;14-3

9;Carroll (Fort Wayne);;217;18-2

10;Noblesville;;209;17-4

11;East Central;;193;16-3

12;Zionsville;;172;15-4

13;Salem;;151;16-2

14;Homestead;;118;13-5

15;Carmel;;113;12-6

16;Lawrence North;;100;15-8

17;Hamilton Southeastern;;90;10-5

18;Westfield;;72;16-4

19;South Bend Washington;;67;16-4

20;Mishawaka Marian;;65;16-4

Other Schools Receiving Votes: Andrean (16-1), Angola (16-4), Ben Davis (13-6), Blue River (16-3), Castle (10-3), Columbus East (12-5), Columbus North (8-4), Evansville Memorial (13-4), Garrett (16-2), Goshen (17-3), Hamilton Heights (15-1), Jac-Cen-Del (18-3), Jennings County (13-6), Knox (19-4), Lafayette Central Catholic (12-2), Martinsville (15-4), Norwell (18-3), Pioneer (15-4), Roncalli (16-4), Trinity Lutheran (17-4), Washington (13-1).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Southwest storm pattern to douse California and pack snow potential

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts