Crown Point’s run ends in Culver semistate to Carmel

Crown Point ended its season at the semistate level for the second straight season.

Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association No. 1 Carmel topped the Bulldogs 5-0 Saturday at Culver Academies.

It was the first time in Crown Point tennis history—girls or boys—that the Bulldogs won consecutive regional championships.

“We came in with nothing to lose and everything to gain so we were pretty loose,” coach Brian Elston said. “We just tried to attack right away and stay as consistent as we could, look for our shots where we could. We played very well. I was very pleased, very happy with how we did it.”

The Greyhounds (18-1) won seven of the last 10 state titles. In an effort to prepare for that level of competition, Crown Point added teams like South Bend St. Joseph and Zionsville to the schedule this year.

“Going into the season, I knew we’d be competitive at all spots. We just had to toughen up the schedule a bit,” Elston said. “We didn’t get the best draw in the world but you could see that we had lots of improvement. That’s all you want as a coach is to keep improving and just play the best you can. That’s what they gave me today.”

Crown Point got out to a good start, leading in three spots after the first game.

Carmel No. 1 singles player Lauren Littell, a four-star recruit on the Tennis Recruiting Network, beat Ana Baron 6-1, 6-1. Littell, a senior, will play for Northern Illinois next season. Baron is a freshman.

No. 2 Nora Perkins won a 6-1, 6-3 match over Alex Baron.

“Alex had some really good sets, some really long points,” Elston said. “(Perkins) was kind of frustrated with Alex’s style and then all of the sudden she just turned it around.”

Greyhounds No. 3 Elyse Nelson earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Rosalie Degenhart.

Crown Point No. 1 doubles team Hannah Gerner and Olivia Rhee fell to Hallie Reeves and Alexa Lewis 6-2, 6-4. The Bulldogs team was up 4-3 in the first set.

At No. 2 doubles, Carmel’s Allie Griffin and Addison Joyce beat Gina Chiarella and Ivy Coppolillo 6-3, 6-0.

The Bulldogs expect to return both Baron sisters, Rhee and Coppolillo next year.

“The offseason is so important in tennis,” Elston said. “They’ll take a couple weeks off and get back at it again.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.