Crown Point senior Dash Shaw named Indiana All-Star

“The stage that Crown Point put me on is amazing,” Shaw said. “The man (Pat McKee) from the all-star game told me he watched me at the (Raymond James) Hall of Fame (Classic). I wouldn’t have been at the Hall of Fame if it wasn’t for Crown Point. Without my teammates, I probably wouldn’t have been on that stage either.”

Shaw is one of 14 players who were selected to the Indiana Girls All-Star team. She will cap off her high school career by competing in the junior-senior exhibition game June 3, followed by a home-and-home against the Kentucky all-stars on June 5 and June 6.

Earlier this week, the standout senior committed to Purdue Northwest, which began recruiting her when she was still at West Side. Shaw said she chose to join the Pride because it’s close to home, and she’ll have a chance to compete for playing time right away.

Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert is confident that Shaw will excel at the next level. Aside from her talent on the hardwood, he said her joyous personality will positively impact any program.

“Away from the game, she is goofy and loves to have a good time and always has a smile on her face. She’s just a great kid to be around,” Seibert said. “But when you get between those lines, she is a tremendous competitor, a fierce competitor and a fearless competitor.”

