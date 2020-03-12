Crown Point senior Dash Shaw named Indiana All-Star

Dash Shaw was taking a nap Thursday when she received some pretty big news.
Crown Point’s senior guard was named a 2020 Indiana Girls All-Star.
“I was so shocked, literally super shocked,” Shaw said. “Because when I got the call, I was sleeping. So, when I woke up and answered the phone, I didn’t know who I was talking to. I was so shocked.”
After a stellar season with the Bulldogs, which resulted in their second straight Duneland Athletic Conference title and consecutive sectional championships, Shaw said she was just thankful to be a part of a close-knit group.
Throughout the year, she built tight bonds with Crown Point’s players off of the court and had a noteworthy campaign on it. While sharing the backcourt with star sophomore guard Jessica Carrothers, Shaw averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
In the fourth quarter of the Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinals, the senior scored five of the Bulldogs’ nine points but came up short on a potential game-winning floater at the buzzer. Crown Point’s one-point loss to Penn ended its undefeated season and the program’s quest for its first state title since 1985.
Shaw said she was heartbroken that she couldn’t help the Bulldogs reach Indianapolis. But despite the disappointing outcome, she believes transferring from West Side — where she spent her first three prep seasons — to Crown Point changed the course of her career.
“The stage that Crown Point put me on is amazing,” Shaw said. “The man (Pat McKee) from the all-star game told me he watched me at the (Raymond James) Hall of Fame (Classic). I wouldn’t have been at the Hall of Fame if it wasn’t for Crown Point. Without my teammates, I probably wouldn’t have been on that stage either.”
Shaw is one of 14 players who were selected to the Indiana Girls All-Star team. She will cap off her high school career by competing in the junior-senior exhibition game June 3, followed by a home-and-home against the Kentucky all-stars on June 5 and June 6.
Earlier this week, the standout senior committed to Purdue Northwest, which began recruiting her when she was still at West Side. Shaw said she chose to join the Pride because it’s close to home, and she’ll have a chance to compete for playing time right away.
Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert is confident that Shaw will excel at the next level. Aside from her talent on the hardwood, he said her joyous personality will positively impact any program.
“Away from the game, she is goofy and loves to have a good time and always has a smile on her face. She’s just a great kid to be around,” Seibert said. “But when you get between those lines, she is a tremendous competitor, a fierce competitor and a fearless competitor.”