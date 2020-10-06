 Skip to main content
Crown Point shuts out Lake Central; Munster overwhelms Morton
Girls soccer | Lake Central Sectional

Crown Point shuts out Lake Central; Munster overwhelms Morton



Crown Point senior Erin Harrison, left, and sophomore Zoey Wells each scored a goal Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ win over Lake Central.

 James Boyd, The Times

ST. JOHN — Crown Point was so close to scoring in the first half against Lake Central in their Class 3A Lake Central section opener on Tuesday, yet the Bulldogs continued to come up empty.

Erin Harrison made sure to change that in the 47th minute.

After an Indians player was unable to clear the ball, Crown Point’s senior forward raced in and drilled a shot past diving Lake Central goalkeeper Tatumn Damron. Harrison’s heads up play helped jump start her team’s offense, as the Times No. 3 Bulldogs went on to win 3-0.

“We were just like, ‘Oh, thank God!’” Harrison said with a laugh. “’We finally scored a goal!’”

Crown Point (10-4-1) had several chances in the first half against No. 6 Lake Central (9-6-), but a combination of missed opportunities and great defense by the Indians kept the game scoreless.

In the 22nd minute, sophomore forward Zoey Wells mishandled the ball and couldn’t get a shot off despite facing an empty net. Similarly, her sister, Grace, missed a shot wide right while facing an open net in the 30th minute.

If that wasn’t enough, Wells drilled another shot in the 39th minute that was destined for the back of the net, until Damron jumped and made a sure-handed save that brought out approving cheers from the home crowd.

In the second half, Wells remained aggressive and it paid off. Following Harrison’s goal, Wells joined in on the action by scoring in the 56th minute to put the Bulldogs firmly in control of the game.

“It felt so good because we had been working – me, Erin and the other strikers,” Wells said. “We all were working after practice on what Tatum does and how to get it past her. There’s only so many ways to get past a good goalie, and it felt good to do it in a game.”

Senior defender Zoey Wells notched one more goal on a free kick in the 74th minute to give Crown Point a bit of insurance.

“I thought the girls played really well and were all over the place,” Bulldogs coach Chris Mikrut said. “We had been focusing on Erin especially and telling her that she’s gotta have a goal in big games. She really stepped up (Tuesday), and I’d put that up there with one of the best games she’s played at Crown Point.”

Despite the Indians’ season-ending loss, first-year coach Genna Noel commended her team for its perseverance all year long. One player she said she will miss is Damron, who proved to be one of the top goalies in the Region over the last two seasons.

The standout senior finished the night with 10 saves on Tuesday, and Noel said Damron has set a great example for the athletes following in her footsteps.

“Tatumn is one of the core players of this team,” Noel said. “She’s been a leader on the field, she’s been a leader off the field and she’s been a leader in the offseason. She will be a big loss to the program.”

Munster 11, Morton 0: It didn’t take long for Munster to get on the board.

Star midfielder Alice Foley notched a hat track in the first half against Morton, which propelled the No. 5 Mustangs over the Governors (1-2-0).

Munster (8-4-1) will face Crown Point in the sectional semifinals Thursday. The Mustangs and Bulldogs have met in the playoffs each of the last three years, and Munster has been victorious all three times.

Earlier this season, however, Crown Point defeated the Mustangs 4-0 at home on Sept. 17.

“We always play them twice a year and it sticks,” Munster coach Valerie Pflum said jokingly. “But we are going to have to play a well-rounded game of soccer. We’re going to have to be patient defensively, and make sure we mark up and talk. And we’re going to have to find out open spaces and move off the ball.”

Highland and EC Central will square off in the other Lake Central sectional semifinal on Thursday.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

