Crown Point shuts out Lake Central; Munster overwhelms Morton

In the second half, Wells remained aggressive and it paid off. Following Harrison’s goal, Wells joined in on the action by scoring in the 56th minute to put the Bulldogs firmly in control of the game.

“It felt so good because we had been working – me, Erin and the other strikers,” Wells said. “We all were working after practice on what Tatum does and how to get it past her. There’s only so many ways to get past a good goalie, and it felt good to do it in a game.”

Senior defender Zoey Wells notched one more goal on a free kick in the 74th minute to give Crown Point a bit of insurance.

“I thought the girls played really well and were all over the place,” Bulldogs coach Chris Mikrut said. “We had been focusing on Erin especially and telling her that she’s gotta have a goal in big games. She really stepped up (Tuesday), and I’d put that up there with one of the best games she’s played at Crown Point.”

Despite the Indians’ season-ending loss, first-year coach Genna Noel commended her team for its perseverance all year long. One player she said she will miss is Damron, who proved to be one of the top goalies in the Region over the last two seasons.