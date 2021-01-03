Crown Point slips in IBCA poll

Girls Basketball
IBCA rankings
Week 9
Rank;School;1st;Total Points;Record
1;Penn;10;381;12-2
2;North Central (Indianapolis);8;369;14-2
3;Bedford North Lawrence;;336;12-1
3;Crown Point;1;336;8-1
5;Evansville Memorial;;282;11-0
6;Fishers;;263;13-2
7;Silver Creek;1;258;12-2
8;East Central;;243;10-2
9;Hamilton Southeastern;;227;8-2
10;Carmel;;216;8-4
11;Noblesville;;173;12-3
12;Franklin Community;;152;12-1
13;Linton-Stockton;;135;12-1
14;Mishawaka Marian;;129;13-2
14;Lawrence North;;129;10-5
15;Homestead;;91;9-4
16;Carroll (Fort Wayne);;88;11-2
17;Salem;;85;13-1
18;Lawrence North;;68;11-6
19;Zionsvillel;;55;11-3
20;South Bend Washington;;45;12-4
Other Schools Receiving Votes: Andrean (10-0), Ben Davis (9-3), Blue River (12-1), Brownsburg (5-8), Castle (7-2), Columbus East (8-5), Garrett (12-1), Goshen (11-2), Harrison-West Lafayette (6-0), Jac-Cen-Del (11-3), Jennings County (9-2), Knox (15-2), Lanesville (12-2), Lawrence Central (8-5), Loogootee (6-3), Martinsville (10-3), Michigan City (8-2), Mishawaka (4-6), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (7-4), Northeastern (10-1), Norwell (11-2), Pioneer (7-3), Roncalli (11-4), Tecumseh (6-5), Warsaw (11-3), Washington (9-1), Westfield (11-3).