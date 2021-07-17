Crown Point soap box legacy driver Lily Petty qualifies for second All-American event

“I felt confident and I focused more than I did two years ago," she said. "I didn’t mess around as much (in Valparaiso) and I just kept focus."

As an older kid, Lily was a little more involved this year with the building of the car with her father, Robert, and her great uncle. She spent time sitting to ensure a proper fit, gave feedback on the steering and alignment and helped wax and detail the car.

It took the better part of a year to build the car, which is made of acrylic fiberglass and wood.

“We like to have her involved as much as possible to at least see what’s going on,” Christakis said. “We didn’t work on it every day, but I’d say over the course of a year we probably worked four times a week.”

The team had to build two cars this year. Lily’s younger brother, Landon, was also part of the fun this year. He didn’t advance to Akron but he got his first taste of the family tradition.

“He’s got it in his blood. Hopefully he’ll want to try again next year,” Christakis said.

Lily states flatly, though, that having Landon around does not make racing more fun. It’s actually just the opposite, because her little brother diverts some of her dad's coaching and attention.