Crown Point soap box legacy driver Lily Petty qualifies for second All-American event

Lily Petty has soap box derby racing in her blood.
She’s the third generation of her family to participate in the gravity-powered downhill races. Her aunt, Kimberly Collins (Pero), advanced to the national championships in 1989 and 1991. Her great uncle, Dean Christakis, was a local racer in the 1960s and helped both Kimberly and Lily build their cars.
Petty, of Crown Point, advanced to the 83rd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby Race in Akron, Ohio, for the second time after winning the Northwest Indiana Soap Box Derby super stock division in Valparaiso last month. The event runs Tuesday through Saturday. The 10-year-old and future fifth-grader is excited for the race Saturday.
“It’s really cool because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Most people only go there one time,” Lily Petty said. “I have more experience going down the hill. Other people might not because they’ve never been to Akron.”
Other winners of the NWI race were Audrey Donahue from Valparaiso in the stock division and Paige Johnson from West Lafayette in the masters class.
Petty qualified for the national race in 2019, as well, winning the first heat and losing the second by 0.04 seconds. She's hoping for an equal-or-better performance this time around.
“I felt confident and I focused more than I did two years ago," she said. "I didn’t mess around as much (in Valparaiso) and I just kept focus."
As an older kid, Lily was a little more involved this year with the building of the car with her father, Robert, and her great uncle. She spent time sitting to ensure a proper fit, gave feedback on the steering and alignment and helped wax and detail the car.
It took the better part of a year to build the car, which is made of acrylic fiberglass and wood.
“We like to have her involved as much as possible to at least see what’s going on,” Christakis said. “We didn’t work on it every day, but I’d say over the course of a year we probably worked four times a week.”
The team had to build two cars this year. Lily’s younger brother, Landon, was also part of the fun this year. He didn’t advance to Akron but he got his first taste of the family tradition.
“He’s got it in his blood. Hopefully he’ll want to try again next year,” Christakis said.
Lily states flatly, though, that having Landon around does not make racing more fun. It’s actually just the opposite, because her little brother diverts some of her dad's coaching and attention.
“It’s harder to do two cars (for my dad),” she said.
Fortunately, Lily needs less coaching this time around. She’s improved greatly as a driver.
The national race was canceled last year, but Lily was able to participate in about a dozen rally races. She built up 776 points racing around the country, despite splitting time with an equally rigorous dance schedule.
To qualify for Akron with rally points, a racer needs 600.
“Her driving is absolutely incredible,” Robert Petty said. “If she was ready for an IndyCar, I’d put her in one. She’s more focused. She’s more goal-oriented. I think she sees that light at the end of the tunnel, and she knows if she does the right things she’s going to be there.”
Practice in the super stock car, though, was limited to the driveway. She’d previously raced in the stock division. Lily’s a much more confident driver this year. Most of the fear she felt when she first got into a soap box derby car is gone.
“If I just believe I can win," Lily said, "I can win because I have a good car and I’m confident."