Crown Point teams enjoy a super Saturday with multiple championships

CROWN POINT — Saturday was a big day in the Lake County hub.
Crown Point High School won a trio of trophies, with the girls basketball and swim teams taking home sectional championships and the wrestling team grabbing a regional title.
The girls basketball streak of sectional championships is now at three for the Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 in the state. CP won 67-34 over host Chesterton.
“Right now, I’m just so proud of the kids. We’re going to enjoy this one (Saturday) and get back to work (Sunday), but I told the kids that I just want them to be kids and enjoy all of the fruits of their labor. They know we’re going to have to get back to work starting at practice Monday. But again, I’m very proud of them and just want them to enjoy this,” coach Chris Seibert said.
The regional crown is also the third consecutive for the wrestlers. The Bulldogs hosted and won six weight classes.
Crown Point finished second in the state as a team last year. The Bulldogs set themselves up to make another run this year, advancing 11 individuals to next Saturday’s EC Central Semistate.
“Our motto in the (wrestling) room is ‘blue rings,’ which is for state champs,” 126-pounder Sam Goin said. “We don’t want to fall short again.”
Javen Estrada won an important match against Chesterton’s Brock Ellis in the 152-pound final. The senior overcame a late deficit on the scoreboard to earn a pin.
“I knew it was a tight match and a win against Chesterton would be huge there,” he said. “I was just thinking I needed to score to at least take it to overtime so I could get another shot. It was pretty crazy.”
For girls swimming, it was the first postseason trophy since 2014. Crown Point tallied 471 points to take the Lake Central Sectional. Munster and the host Indians tied for second with 454.
CP didn’t win a single event, but had four second-place finishes. No swimmers advanced to next weekend's state meet, but Maya Vanderwoude qualified for Tuesday's diving regional at Valparaiso.
“It's bittersweet because we’re not moving on," coach Bryon Angerman said. "But to get to where we were after all the adversity that happened this year, these girls really performed as a team. To achieve something like this against Munster and Lake Central, it’s probably one of the best team efforts we’ve had from everybody who participated, from our best swimmers on down the line.”
That kind of effort was especially important in a season played during a global pandemic. Coaches around the area were happy just to be able to compete.
Crown Point coaches found a way to get the best from their teams.
“With all of the COVID stuff, I just think you don’t take things for granted. I think you’re so appreciative of all of the little things. (Chesterton coach) Jack (Campbell) and I were talking before the game, and we were just thankful to be able to play in a sectional championship game. We didn’t know if we’d be able to do that. So again, I’m just thankful that we were able to do that. This never gets old,” Seibert said. “Winning sectionals in Indiana is such a hard thing to do, and to be able to watch these kids step up that ladder and cut down the net and see all of their hard work come to fruition, it’s a great thing as a coach.”
The swim team had multiple athletes miss time this season in quarantine, Angerman said.
Many of the team’s contributors are underclassmen. Angerman is excited for the program’s future.
“I told the kids at the end of last year that we could do this. We knew what we needed to do to win sectionals this year,” Angerman said. “With them staying as dedicated and believing in what they could do, it was awesome.”
Times Staff Writer James Boyd contributed to this story.
Gallery: 4A sectional final — Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Gallery
Gallery: Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Wrestling regional at Crown Point
Gallery
Times Staff writers Mary Freda and James Boyd contributed to this story.