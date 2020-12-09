Crown Point tops Chesterton in state-ranked battle

CROWN POINT — Javen Estrada knew his match was going to be important.
“(Coaches) just told me to push the pace, that wrestling in the third period would be a big part of the match,” Estrada said.
The coaches were right.
Crown Point’s 152-pound senior earned a third-period pin over Chesterton’s Brock Ellis. It was a big win for the Bulldogs in a battle of two of the state’s top-ranked teams Wednesday. CP went on to win 37-27.
“I didn’t know much about him. I just knew he was a really tough kid and I’d have to wrestle for all six minutes to win the match,” Estrada said. “I just moved out here, so I don’t really know anybody.”
Ellis is a three-time state qualifier. Estrada is a two-time state qualifier in Illinois who finished eighth at 138 pounds last season for Lincoln-Way West.
CP is No. 2 behind Evansville Mater Dai in the Class 4A poll. Chesterton is No. 3.
The Bulldogs are No. 1 in the Indiana Mat state power poll, which is based on individual rankings. The Trojans are No. 2. Wednesday’s matches included 18 state-ranked wrestlers.
“This was our first big test. We had this date circled on our calendar. We look forward to this dual,” Bulldogs coach Branden Lorek said. “We knew it was going to be a big challenge for us but I think we got everything we wanted out of it.”
Trojans sophomore Sergio Lemley got a big second period pin in a marquee matchup with Anthony Bahl at 120. Lemley, a Mouth Carmel transfer, is the top-ranked wrestler in the weight class. Bahl is No. 4 at 113 pounds.
“Chesterton’s a great team, well coached and they’ve got great wrestlers,” Lorek said. “They’ve been the team we’ve struggled with the most the last few years.”
Crown Point senior Stephen Roberson won an intense match at 132 pounds over Aidan Torres 9-5. The two have a long history of close matches, Roberson said, but Torres has never gotten the better of him.
It was the first time on the mat this season for Roberson.
“It was good to be back,” he said. “I’ve been trying to decide what weight to wrestle at. I felt great, better than I did last year.”
Roberson and Lorek both said the Duneland Athletic Conference win strengthened the confidence of an already self-assured Bulldogs roster.
“In our eyes, we’re the best team in the state,” Roberson said. “We’re really coming together this year as a team, really bonding, and I think we’re going to take it home.”