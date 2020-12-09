Crown Point tops Chesterton in state-ranked battle

CROWN POINT — Javen Estrada knew his match was going to be important.

“(Coaches) just told me to push the pace, that wrestling in the third period would be a big part of the match,” Estrada said.

The coaches were right.

Crown Point’s 152-pound senior earned a third-period pin over Chesterton’s Brock Ellis. It was a big win for the Bulldogs in a battle of two of the state’s top-ranked teams Wednesday. CP went on to win 37-27.

“I didn’t know much about him. I just knew he was a really tough kid and I’d have to wrestle for all six minutes to win the match,” Estrada said. “I just moved out here, so I don’t really know anybody.”

Ellis is a three-time state qualifier. Estrada is a two-time state qualifier in Illinois who finished eighth at 138 pounds last season for Lincoln-Way West.

CP is No. 2 behind Evansville Mater Dai in the Class 4A poll. Chesterton is No. 3.

The Bulldogs are No. 1 in the Indiana Mat state power poll, which is based on individual rankings. The Trojans are No. 2. Wednesday’s matches included 18 state-ranked wrestlers.

