Crown Point tops Munster in important early season meeting

“The key was just to not let them get into my head and keep up what I was doing, keep my strategy and it worked the whole way through,” Barron said. “I won and I’m proud of that.”

Addy Klawitter was the lone Munster winner at No. 1 singles. She lost the first set but came back to beat Gina Chiarella 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

“After the first set, I got too comfortable, I think,” Chiarella said. “I got too level. I just needed a little more confidence, and I got it back in the third.

Chiarella kept it competitive in the third but wasn’t able to hold Klawitter back.

“Addy, for her to step in at No. 1 singles, she played with a little bit of nerves. She was able to overcome those nerves and work through them going into that second set and she started rolling after that,” Munster coach Patrick Spohr said. “She just started looking like she was having fun out there.”

Elston said a match with Hobart on Monday was important for his team.