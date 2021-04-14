Crown Point tops Munster in important early season meeting

CROWN POINT — Beating Munster is a benchmark for any Region tennis team.
Crown Point can check that goal off the list early this season after a 4-1 win over the Mustangs on Wednesday.
“It’s something everybody on our team has worked for and used as motivation in years past,” Bulldogs sophomore Alex Barron said. “It’s kind of a big achievement. I’m really happy about this.”
The teams are the highest ranked in the area. Munster (0-1) is No. 3 in District I and No. 25 in the state by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. Crown Point (2-0) is No. 4 in District I.
It’s the first time the Bulldogs have beaten the Mustangs since 2014.
“It’s a rivalry for us. I don’t know how much it is for (Munster), but it is for us,” CP coach Brian Elston said. “We did look calm, cool and collected. We played very well at the beginning and that helped us a lot.”
Barron was especially collected, winning her No. 2 singles match with Libby Fesko 6-0, 6-1. It was only the second high school tennis match for Barron.
“My goal was just to utilize the wind, keep it deep and keep being patient. That’s kind of what I’m known for, being patient,” Barron said.
The Mustangs brought a small but boisterous student section with them to the county hub, cheering every Munster point.
“The key was just to not let them get into my head and keep up what I was doing, keep my strategy and it worked the whole way through,” Barron said. “I won and I’m proud of that.”
Addy Klawitter was the lone Munster winner at No. 1 singles. She lost the first set but came back to beat Gina Chiarella 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.
“After the first set, I got too comfortable, I think,” Chiarella said. “I got too level. I just needed a little more confidence, and I got it back in the third.
Chiarella kept it competitive in the third but wasn’t able to hold Klawitter back.
“Addy, for her to step in at No. 1 singles, she played with a little bit of nerves. She was able to overcome those nerves and work through them going into that second set and she started rolling after that,” Munster coach Patrick Spohr said. “She just started looking like she was having fun out there.”
Elston said a match with Hobart on Monday was important for his team.
“It’s been two years since we played. I don’t care how much you play (in the offseason), it’s different when you play as a team. This was Munster’s first match and they had to be coming out nervous because I know how nervous we were against Hobart,” he said.
Six of the Mustangs were playing in their first varsity match. Spohr said nerves were an issue for most of his team that he thinks can be remedied with a challenging schedule.
“We’ll get through it. We’ll get better. We’ve just got to figure out what we did wrong and we’ll move on,” he said. “We’re going to be competing and we’re going to be learning as we compete.”