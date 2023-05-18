CROWN POINT — Merrillville won the last four sectional titles. The Pirates won the Duneland Athletic Conference team championship, too.

But it was host Crown Point, with three individual event champions, who ruled the day Thursday. The Bulldogs won their first team postseason trophy since 2017 with a total of 142 points, 18 ahead of Lake Central and 21.5 in front of Merrillville.

“It would really mean a ton for us to get this dub,” Crown Point junior Weston Hulen said with a few events remaining. “We haven’t had a win like this in quite a while.”

Hulen was the 800-meter champion, winning that race after letting go of the lead in the 1,600 earlier. He said he just sat on the field for the first half of that 800-meter run and then turned on the jets for the second lap. He set a new personal best at 1 minute, 57.55 seconds.

“I really didn’t expect the outcome but I was feeling good,” Hulen said.

He said he expected the mile to be a chase so he went out in front immediately. Then, he got a little nervous as the front grouping of Hanover Central’s Ryan York and Lake Central’s Ben Perschon and Riley Petrovich closed in.

“I saw them coming up. I saw Ben (Perschon) and I was like ‘I better high tail it.’ I feel like at every point this season, I’ve had a little bit of lag when someone passes me like that,” Hulen said. “I really just tried my best but they kept opening and opening.”

York was the heavy favorite in that one but it was the freshman Perschon who crossed the line first at 4:18.59. The two traded the lead twice in the final 200.

“I knew (York) was doubling today, doing the mile and the two-mile. So I was thinking ‘You know, it’d be pretty cool to beat him,’” Perschon said.

Perschon said the plan was to lay back at the start. During the third lap, he heard somebody say “Ryan York is making a move.” He overtook Hulen and fought York from there, trusting a final kick that he says has been there for him all season.

“I remember being at this meet last year, watching from those stands as an eighth grader. I remember thinking ‘I can be there with them,’” Perschon said. “I’ve been working since June for this. I’m so happy.”

Andrean sophomore James Finley won the 300 and took second in the 110 hurdles. He wasn’t seriously challenged in the race he won, finishing almost a full second ahead of the pack at 38.95.

“It was like that all season. Nobody was competing with me in the 300,” Finley said. “After I lost the 110, I just wanted to make a good time.”

Crown Point’s Seamus Malaski broke 60 feet in the shot put, throwing 60’ 7”. He also finished second in the discus with a toss of 170’. Justin Marshall, of Merrillville, soared for a 23’ 7.5” long jump to take first.

Hobart pole vaulter Cody Johnston went 16’ 8”. The senior is defending a state title in the event.

