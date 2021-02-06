Crown Point wins third consecutive regional title

CROWN POINT — Javen Estrada stays cool.
The Crown Point senior trailed Chesterton’s Brock Ellis late when the Trojans senior tallied a reversal to take a 4-3 lead. Estrada grabbed the lead back before sticking a pin at 5 minutes, 47 seconds to win the 152-pound regional title.
“I don’t mind (close matches). My dad gets nervous sometimes but I don’t mind it,” Estrada said. “I think wrestling is wrestling so you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
The two hadn’t wrestled since Estrada, a transfer from Illinois, announced his presence in the Hoosier state with a third-period pin of Ellis during a dual in December.
The pin in that match came in a similar way, with Estrada trailing on the scoreboard late.
“With guys like him, he’s really good in position so you have to try a couple new things. You can’t wrestle him straight on. He’s too strong,” Estrada said. “I knew it was a tight score and a win against Chesterton would be huge.”
Estrada was one of six champs for the hosts. The Bulldogs won their third consecutive team regional championship with 211.5 points, just ahead of Chesterton’s 210.
Sophomore Anthony Bahl set the tone for Crown Point early in the final round, winning the 113 championship with a 9-1 major decision over the Trojans’ Hayden DeMarco. It was the first time the two have wrestled.
“I feel like next time I get him, it’s going to be even more dominant. I’m not content with a major decision. I want pins. I want tech falls,” Bahl said. “I’m not really chasing a regional title. I want two blue rings, a state title with the team and an individual one.”
Chesterton won five titles, including three of the four heaviest weight classes.
Evan Bates continued his quest for the Indiana Mat Mr. Gorilla award as the state’s top senior, extending his undefeated record to 30-0 with a 55-second pin of Lake Central’s Michael DeGrado in the 220 final.
“For sure, it would be nice to win that award but my main focus is on a state title,” the Northwestern commit said. “Focusing on that, I think everything takes care of itself.”
Gage DeMarco won the 195 title for the Trojans, notching a 19-6 major decision on CP’s Will Clark. DeMarco used his strength advantage to earn several throws.
“I just wrestled my match, did what I had to do,” he said. “We’ve been looking forward (to wrestling Crown Point again) for a while. We sadly didn’t take the title but we had fun wrestling.”
Crown Point won a 37-27 regular-season dual with Chesterton. The Trojans missed the Duneland Athletic Conference tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.
Kankakee Valley senior Aiden Sneed earned his third semistate berth with a late first-period pin of Crown Point’s Nick Tattini at 170. The two hadn’t wrestled since they were very young.
Sneed said he was happy to beat a Bulldogs wrestler in the final.
“Everyone kind of overlooks us. I want to go out there and put in the same work as they do and come out with the same results,” he said. “We all put the singlet on the same way. We all drink water. We’re all humans.”
Crown Point was without 145-pounder Cody Goodwin, who didn’t make weight. The loss will have team score implications for the remainder of the state series. Goodwin was ranked No. 4 in Indiana.