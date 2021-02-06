Crown Point wins third consecutive regional title

CROWN POINT — Javen Estrada stays cool.

The Crown Point senior trailed Chesterton’s Brock Ellis late when the Trojans senior tallied a reversal to take a 4-3 lead. Estrada grabbed the lead back before sticking a pin at 5 minutes, 47 seconds to win the 152-pound regional title.

“I don’t mind (close matches). My dad gets nervous sometimes but I don’t mind it,” Estrada said. “I think wrestling is wrestling so you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

The two hadn’t wrestled since Estrada, a transfer from Illinois, announced his presence in the Hoosier state with a third-period pin of Ellis during a dual in December.

The pin in that match came in a similar way, with Estrada trailing on the scoreboard late.

“With guys like him, he’s really good in position so you have to try a couple new things. You can’t wrestle him straight on. He’s too strong,” Estrada said. “I knew it was a tight score and a win against Chesterton would be huge.”

Estrada was one of six champs for the hosts. The Bulldogs won their third consecutive team regional championship with 211.5 points, just ahead of Chesterton’s 210.