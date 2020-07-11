You are the owner of this article.
Crown Point youth baseball teammates test positive for COVID-19, official says
Crown Point youth baseball teammates test positive for COVID-19, official says

Baseball stock
The Times

CROWN POINT — Three members of a Crown Point youth baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

Babe Ruth District Commissioner John Pearson said three players on a 16- to 18-year-old team have tested positive.

The discovery came after a fourth player on the team who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 tested negative.

Per the Crown Point Babe Ruth protocol, Pearson said, contact tracing was done and additional tests were administered to players and family members. That's when the three positive tests happened.

The team did not play last weekend because the league had no scheduled games over the Fourth of July holiday. The team's games for this weekend were called off, Pearson said.

"They have to have negative tests to come back (next weekend)," Pearson said.

There are five 16-18 teams in Crown Point. They are part of a 16-team league in Lake and Porter counties that began play on June 21 when Indiana state guidelines allowed a return to competition.

"We're following CDC guidelines," Pearson said, including social distancing, encouraging fans to wear face masks, having concession stand workers wear masks and sanitizing surfaces at ball parks nightly.

Though Babe Ruth Baseball has canceled national tournaments for this year, a Northern Indiana state tournament is scheduled for early August in Crown Point.

Pearson said the affected players have had no contact with others in the league since their last games.

