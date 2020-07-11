Crown Point youth baseball teammates test positive for COVID-19, official says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Three members of a Crown Point youth baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

Babe Ruth District Commissioner John Pearson said three players on a 16- to 18-year-old team have tested positive.

The discovery came after a fourth player on the team who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 tested negative.

Per the Crown Point Babe Ruth protocol, Pearson said, contact tracing was done and additional tests were administered to players and family members. That's when the three positive tests happened.

The team did not play last weekend because the league had no scheduled games over the Fourth of July holiday. The team's games for this weekend were called off, Pearson said.

"They have to have negative tests to come back (next weekend)," Pearson said.

There are five 16-18 teams in Crown Point. They are part of a 16-team league in Lake and Porter counties that began play on June 21 when Indiana state guidelines allowed a return to competition.

"We're following CDC guidelines," Pearson said, including social distancing, encouraging fans to wear face masks, having concession stand workers wear masks and sanitizing surfaces at ball parks nightly.