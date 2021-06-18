Crown Point's Aly Tetzloff competes again at trials

Maguire leads Meijer LPGA Classic: Leona Maguire shot a 8-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead in the Meijer LPGA Classic, the second straight week the Irish rookie has topped a leaderboard. The 26-year-old former Duke player is trying to become the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history. Last week in California, she tied for ninth in the LPGA Mediheal Championship after leading after the first round. “Everybody is going low. You know you have to go low,” Maguire said. “There is not really time to look around or even look behind. It’s sort of keep your foot down and keep going, make as many birdies as you can.”

PRO SOCCER

Scotland holds England to 0-0 draw: Not even with the Premier League’s top scorer could England find a way past Scotland. Harry Kane never came close to scoring in the 0-0 draw between the two teams Friday at the European Championship. The England captain looked as exhausted at Wembley Stadium while Scotland earned the point it need to still have a chance of advancement to the round of 16 at Euro 2020. Emil Forsberg converted a 77th-minute penalty to give Sweden a 1-0 victory over Slovakia. Substitute Robin Quaison was brought down by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as he ran in on goal from Alexander Isak’s deft flick. Dubravka dived the correct way on Forsberg’s penalty but couldn’t keep it out. Isak’s second-half performance illuminated a hitherto tough-to-watch match at Saint Petersburg Stadium. The 21-year-old striker who is in his first major tournament after a breakthrough season at Spanish club Real Sociedad almost single-handedly turned things Sweden’s way. Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick scored from the penalty spot for his tournament-leading third goal in a 1-1 draw against Croatia. Schick was awarded the penalty after being elbowed in the face by Croatia defender Dejan Lovren while both challenged for the ball in the air. The referee awarded the spot kick after a video review and gave a yellow card to Lovren. Schick sent his penalty into the left corner of the net in the 37th minute. Ivan Perišić then made sure to keep Croatia alive at the tournament. Andrej Kramarić won the ball in midfield and released Perišić, who skipped past right back Vladimír Coufal and volleyed past Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík.