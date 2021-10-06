 Skip to main content
Crown Point's Chacon sisters supporting each other's volleyball journeys from Indiana to Florida
REGION COLLEGIANS

Crown Point's Chacon sisters supporting each other's volleyball journeys from Indiana to Florida

Three of a kind can be beat in poker, but it’s hard to top that hand with the Chacon family.

Crown Point natives and Division I volleyball sisters Morgan, Alaina, and Savana Chacon make up something that Florida State assistant sports information director Stephen Stone affectionately themed, “The Royal Family of Volleyball”.

Stone is probably onto something.

Morgan and Alaina are standouts at Florida State. Morgan stars in indoor while Alaina, the oldest, does the same for the Seminoles’ beach volleyball squad. Savana Chacon, the youngest, is at Purdue and a reserve for the No. 6-ranked Boilermakers.

Playing a Division I sport isn’t easy and takes years of training and hard work to earn a scholarship. But the Chacons were groomed to be the best and chase that Division I dream at any early age.

“We’re very family-oriented and very sports-oriented, so from the second we could walk we were taught to kick a soccer ball, taught to throw a ball – it’s just as important as walking,” said Alaina. “That was just the way our parents raised us. Playing games against each other was so personal. Somebody would break an arm – seriously, it would happen once a year – because it was so intense.

“It really carried over to the volleyball court where it’s not as physical, but just as competitive. It was an outlet for us and something to embrace.”

Alaina helped Florida State’s beach volleyball team to a 33-6 record last season, playing mostly on the No. 1 court. She guided the Seminoles to a 17-1 conference record and was named the CCSA Tournament MVP. She’s a redshirt senior with a loaded resume.

Morgan, a two-times Times Volleyball Player of the Year, is one of the top players on a solid indoor team at Florida State (10-3). The redshirt junior leads the Seminoles in kills, kills per set, and is second in service aces.

Morgan is actually going back to play beach volleyball this year as well, after taking last season off to concentrate on indoor.

Alaina and Morgan were both starters on Crown Point’s Class 4A state runner-up team in 2016.

Having family to bounce things off of as a college athlete has helped all three of them, on and off the court.

“We’ve been teammates in the past, so we all know what we’re like as players and as people, so it brings both sides of the table together,” Morgan said. “We talk through everything from struggles to life (in general) and it’s so helpful. We’re honest with each other and come to each other for the honest truth.

“We want the best of each other and to be successful.”

Savana, a sophomore at Purdue, said the competitive fire started early, and thanks to having two older siblings in the sport she was prepared for whatever came her way.

“Anything we start we always want to take it to another level,” Savana said. “Nobody in our family played collegiate sports, but with volleyball we got the opportunity and just ran with it.

“I think with me being the youngest it was like, ‘They are doing it, so I have to.’”

Football

Devon Moore (Hammond) led Winona State with seven tackles in a 38-21 loss to Wayne State in Division II action.

Moore, a senior linebacker, was all-state in 2015 and moved to defense after a year at running back as a freshman at Winona.

A team captain, Moore is third on the tackles with 25 and has one interception.

  •  Marian’s Zach Bundalo (Lake Central) has thrown for 1,108 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 222 yards passing a game. Tyler Bukur (Valparaiso) is second on the team in tackles and tied for first in sacks.

Women’s cross country

Annalise James (Lowell) was Western Michigan’s top finisher, placing 97th overall with a personal-best time of 18:58 at the Joe Piane Invitational at Notre Dame on Friday.

  • Jenny Noll (LaPorte) was DePauw’s top runner at 74th overall and finished the 6K course in 24:09.3 at the Live in Lou Classic in Louisville on Saturday.

Men’s cross country

Jakob Kintzele (Chesterton) was 21st overall in 23:53.1 to help Princeton finish third among 40 teams at the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

  • Mitchell Gits (LaPorte) was 23rd overall with a time of 25:10.6 as IUPUI finished fourth among 21 teams at the Joe Piane Invitational.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

