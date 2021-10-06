Crown Point's Chacon sisters supporting each other's volleyball journeys from Indiana to Florida

Alaina helped Florida State’s beach volleyball team to a 33-6 record last season, playing mostly on the No. 1 court. She guided the Seminoles to a 17-1 conference record and was named the CCSA Tournament MVP. She’s a redshirt senior with a loaded resume.

Morgan, a two-times Times Volleyball Player of the Year, is one of the top players on a solid indoor team at Florida State (10-3). The redshirt junior leads the Seminoles in kills, kills per set, and is second in service aces.

Morgan is actually going back to play beach volleyball this year as well, after taking last season off to concentrate on indoor.

Alaina and Morgan were both starters on Crown Point’s Class 4A state runner-up team in 2016.

Having family to bounce things off of as a college athlete has helped all three of them, on and off the court.

“We’ve been teammates in the past, so we all know what we’re like as players and as people, so it brings both sides of the table together,” Morgan said. “We talk through everything from struggles to life (in general) and it’s so helpful. We’re honest with each other and come to each other for the honest truth.

“We want the best of each other and to be successful.”