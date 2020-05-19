Crown Point's Maddie Russin, an Indiana University recruit, continues to work toward goals

Russin knew her top event was the 800, so she chose to forego her spot in the 400 at state, allowing another athlete the opportunity to compete

Russin had a feeling her regional time might not be good enough to be placed in the fast heat. She was right, and when she got the news she’d be in the first heat, she broke down in tears.

Her chance to relive the moment she had in 2018 — competing in the fast heat, surging in the final 50 meters and passing Indianapolis Pike’s Elizabeth Stanhope right at the end for a photo finish, winning by five tenths of a second — was suddenly skewed.

“I knew that she was going to upset,” Florek said. “It was just one of those approaches where we were like, ‘O.K. Maddie, you’ve raced by yourself for a lot of the season,’ and we were pleased with her fitness level, so it was all about the mental.”

In addition to her training, Russin began watching a lot of motivational videos to improve her psyche ahead of the state meet.

Russin adopted a ritual she used mostly during her cross country seasons. On the morning of state, Russin wrote “I can, I will” in black sharpie on her left bicep. Then she wrote “Pain is temporary” on her left forearm, with “After” beneath it, underlined in red sharpie.