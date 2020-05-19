Crown Point's Maddie Russin, an Indiana University recruit, continues to work toward goals

CROWN POINT — The coronavirus put an end to Maddie Russin's prep career, but the Crown Point senior has persevered.
Over the past few weeks, Russin has worked to come to terms with everything. She’s still taking online classes, she finished the Netflix series “All-American,” and is learning how to play the ukulele. She knows how to play the song “Riptide” by Vance Joy pretty well on it and also sings along with her chords.
She is still training and hopes to be competing in New Balance Nationals, which is scheduled for July 16-19 in Greensboro, North Carolina. As of right now, the event hasn’t been cancelled yet.
Russin, the 800-meter state champion in 2018, occasionally goes to the Indiana Dunes to train in the sand, as well as teach herself how to do flips and gymnastics moves, an activity Bulldogs cross country and track coach Ali Florek wasn’t too fond of during the season.
“One summer she just learned how to do gymnastics and we were approaching season, so I was like, maybe we shouldn’t be practicing our back flips right now,” Florek said. “She’s just a constant ball of energy.”
Russin will be continuing her running career at Indiana in the fall. She received an offer from IU after they saw her compete in the 800 meters at state last year. Russin then committed in October and signed in November.
Even though the fall semester is still up in the air in terms of if students can attend in-person classes, Russin is happy that her running career will continue. She said she still watches those motivational videos and feels like she still has a lot to prove going forward.
“I know that I’ll never take anything for granted anymore,” Russin said. “Most of my best friends have come from track and cross country. I’ll always remember the camaraderie with them and all of my good races, and probably the bad ones, too.”
Florek calls Russin a workhorse.
“That’s just Maddie,” Florek said.
Russin had been winning multiple events all season long last year, so as the Portage Regional approached, she planned to do the same. Russin won the 400 (58.45 seconds). Time to rest up for the 800 was scarce for Russin, but again, this was nothing new for her.
She was staying hydrated, which worked in her favor just a week prior on a hot day for sectionals. At regional, it was cold with howling winds.
“I was drinking a lot of water, like too much water to the point where I depleted all my electrolytes and I was dehydrated,” Russin said.
She won the 800 (2 minutes, 19.63 seconds), but didn’t feel like herself during the race and had “nothing left” at the end. Russin felt so dehydrated and sick that she couldn’t compete in the 1,600 relay.
Russin knew her top event was the 800, so she chose to forego her spot in the 400 at state, allowing another athlete the opportunity to compete
Russin had a feeling her regional time might not be good enough to be placed in the fast heat. She was right, and when she got the news she’d be in the first heat, she broke down in tears.
Her chance to relive the moment she had in 2018 — competing in the fast heat, surging in the final 50 meters and passing Indianapolis Pike’s Elizabeth Stanhope right at the end for a photo finish, winning by five tenths of a second — was suddenly skewed.
“I knew that she was going to upset,” Florek said. “It was just one of those approaches where we were like, ‘O.K. Maddie, you’ve raced by yourself for a lot of the season,’ and we were pleased with her fitness level, so it was all about the mental.”
In addition to her training, Russin began watching a lot of motivational videos to improve her psyche ahead of the state meet.
Russin adopted a ritual she used mostly during her cross country seasons. On the morning of state, Russin wrote “I can, I will” in black sharpie on her left bicep. Then she wrote “Pain is temporary” on her left forearm, with “After” beneath it, underlined in red sharpie.
As soon as the gun sounded, Russin took off at a quick pace. As she finished up the first lap, she looked down at the “pain is temporary” inscribed on her right arm and kept pushing. All season, Russin hadn’t been running faster than a 2:16, but at state, she crossed the finish line with a 2:08.23, nine seconds in front of the runner-up, a four-second personal record and just one second off the state record.
“That whole race was so mental,” Russin said. “The whole time I was thinking how fast the other girls would be going, so I went as fast as my body could take me. At the end of the race, I had nothing left.”
She had to watch from the bleachers as Stanhope won the second heat in a state-record 2:06.62.
Russin was the runner-up. She wasn't unhappy with her effort, but wondered what would’ve happened if she was in the top pack at the end of the race rather than alone.
Still, Russin was gracious in defeat.
“I was happy for (Stanhope) to win her senior year and have such a good time,” Russin said.
After all, Russin knew she had one more year to reclaim the number one spot on the podium — or so she thought.
Florek said the 400 was probably going to be taken out of Russin’s workload by the time regionals rolled around this year. During an indoor meet at Trine University in early March, fresh off a cross country season in the fall where she broke the school record in the 5K with an 18:15, Russin was on point.
She helped the 1,600 and 3,200 relays qualify for indoor state. The next weekend at Purdue, she was supposed to run the 3,200 relay and the distance medley relay.
But the meet was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Her teammates were all talking about how it was just one meet, but Russin had a feeling it was going to be more than that. And on March 11, when the NBA postponed its season, that’s when Russin knew her senior season was probably over.
“If the NBA was canceled, then why would our high school track meets not get canceled?” Russin said.
On April 2, the IHSAA officially announced that all spring sports would be canceled.
Thoughts crept into Russin’s mind of last year’s state meet, watching Stanhope take first place and break the state record while she was waiting idly by to see if her time was good enough.
“I just wanted the chance to redeem myself, especially since I didn’t have a great cross country season this year at the end of it,” said Russin, who was 44th at the New Prairie Semistate and didn't qualify for state. “So, I wanted to have a really good track season, and I felt super confident. I was really upset that it got canceled.”
