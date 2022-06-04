Crown Point's postseason run comes to an end in loss to Penn

WEST LAFAYETTE – Crown Point senior pitcher Brinkley Kita tried to hold back the tears. She couldn’t. A couple tears rolled down her cheeks following Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Penn in the Harrison semistate.

The defeat ended C.P.’s impressive tournament run in the semifinal game of the semistate after wins over Valparaiso in the sectional and Lake Central in the regional.

“It definitely was a great run that we had,” Kita said. “I don't know. Obviously that's not what we expected, but we did really well in this postseason so I'm proud of us.”

Crown Point faced the proverbial buzz saw in Penn sophomore pitcher Aubrey Zachary who no-hit the Bulldogs, striking out 16 in the process.

“We just needed to hit, and we didn’t hit but it's alright,” Kita said.

Crown Point put runners on base in just the first and fifth innings. Emily Phillips and Sydney Meyer walked in the first with two outs, but Zachary got a strikeout to end the threat. Sam Franson was hit by a pitch in the fifth, but a groundout ended the inning.

Zachary retired the final seven batters she faced. Lexi Howard lined out hard to the first baseman who put up her glove just in time to end the game.

Crown Point coach Angie Richwalski said she watched some footage from a game with Penn and Zachary earlier in the season in preparation for Saturday.

“We prepared them to the best of our ability,” Richwalski said. “She looks like she’s gotten stronger since the last time we saw her, so she did a great job of putting it where we didn't want it to be. We watched more pitches than we typically do. She had a great day. We had a not-so-great day.”

Kita, who will play at Lipscomb University next season, pitched as a freshman in the semistate in 2019 in a loss to Leo in the championship game.

“I wasn't really nervous at all,” she said. “... It was just those one plays. Otherwise, we did pretty well. We just needed to string hits together.”

Penn got the only run it needed without the ball leaving the infield. Kiley Hinton reached on an infield single to start the fourth inning and advanced to second base on a throwing error. Another infield single on a bunt attempt put runners on the corners with no outs.

Kita got a strikeout, and the next batter hit a dribbler just right of the mound. Kita could only throw to first to get the out, but Hinton raced home with the game’s only run. Kita fanned the next batter to avert any further damage.

“(Penn) coach (Beth) Zachary did a great job of using what she had to get that run across and then scratch it across early,” Richwalski said. “We tried to call them, just couldn't get them to land between the lines. So you know, just one of those games.”

The Bulldogs finished 18-14 on the season.

“I feel great about our season,” senior Audrey Williams said. “A lot of people didn't think we were going to make it here, so I'm just proud of how we ended.”

Williams said they prepared in practice for what Zachary threw.

“It just ended up being not what we thought, but it is what it is,” she said. “I’m proud of us.”

C.P. will lose six players to graduation but will return sophomore pitcher Kendra Steinberg, who tossed the first two innings against Penn.

“It’s tough for these seniors to go out this way on a line drive to the first baseman, especially,” Richwalski said. “We’ll have quite a few sophomores and juniors coming back.”

PHOTOS: 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Penn's Kiley Hinton reacts after scoring the team's lone run against Crown Point on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at H… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Lexi Howard throws the ball to first base on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in We… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Kendra Steinberg pitches against Penn on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West L… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Gabi Serratos fields the ball on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West Lafayette… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point players react and exit the field after the Bulldogs' shutout loss to Penn on Saturday in a 4A semistate semifinal at Harrison High… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Kendra Steinberg pitches against Penn on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West L… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Brinkley Kita reacts after striking out on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Penn's Kiley Hinton, left, reacts with teammate Peyton Dwigans after scoring against Crown Point on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal a… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Brinkley Kita pitches against Penn on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West Lafa… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Aubrey Wroble, left, talks with assistant coach Jessica Brannagan after striking out against Penn on Saturday during a 4A semist… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Gabi Serratos tries to put down a bunt on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West … Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Lexi Howard, right, throws to Sydney Meyer at first base on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison Hi… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Emily Phillips looks for a "safe" call after avoiding a pickoff on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harr… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Aubrey Wroble makes a catch in the outfield on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in … Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Brinkley Kita tosses to first base on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West Lafa… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Samara Franson, left, and Brinkley Kita huddle in the circle on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harriso… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Emily Phillips, right, avoids the tag by Penn's Kiley Hinton on a steal on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Kendra prepares to pitch against Penn on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West L… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Brinkley Kita fields a groundball to first base on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Jasmine Nichols tries to lay down a bunt on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in Wes… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Brinkley Kita, left, talks with coach Angie Richwalski on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Audrey Williams prepares to swing on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West Lafay… Gallery HTML code

