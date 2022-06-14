Crown Point's Ray Filter in contention after first round at state, Valparaiso in the middle of the pack

Crown Point's Ray Filter showed he belonged with the state's best golfers on Tuesday.

The junior didn't have much trouble navigating Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel for the IHSAA Boys Golf State Final. Filter posted a 1-over 73 in the first round of the two day-event and is in a four-way tie for fourth, two shots off the lead.

"I hit the ball really well today," Filter said. "The putter didn't get too hot. I'm very happy with the overall just because it puts me in great position for tomorrow and gives me a lot of confidence going into the second round."

After a bogey on No. 1, Filter responded with three birdies over the next 12 holes, to get to 1-under par before finishing at 1-over. Guerin Catholic's Connor McNeely leads at 1-under 71 and two golfers shot 72.

"The best thing I can take away is I didn't play my best golf today but I'm still where I need to be," Filter said. "There's shots out there that I know I can easily get back."

Valparaiso sits at seventh place in the team standings after Round 1. The Vikings finished the day with a 33-over 321, 22 shots behind leader Guerin Catholic.

Aidan Gutierrez led the way for Valparaiso. The sophomore's 3-over 75 puts him four shots back of the individual lead. After making two bogeys on the first four holes, Gutierrez settled in, making a pair of birdies on hole No. 8 and 9 to finish the front nine even par.

Gutierrez found himself still at even par after 15 holes thanks to another bogey and birdie. He finished the round in 13th place.

Colin Danzi shot a 7-over 79 to help Valparaiso while sophomores Rob Politza and Liam Utesch shot and 80 and 87, respectively.

Crown Point's Isaac Embry shot an 80 and Chesterton's Owen Pilarski shot 87.

