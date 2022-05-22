Crown Point's Ray Filter is sifting through the competition

ST. JOHN — Ray Filter threw up on his first bus ride with the Crown Point golf team.

The Bulldogs junior was in sixth grade at the time but coach Ryan Bishop saw him at a summer camp. He invited the little kid with a big game to hang out with the team. Being around older kids can be nerve-racking. They had to pull over and let Filter leave his lunch on the side of the road.

These days, Filter is making opponents nervous.

The Xavier commit shot a 67 Saturday at Lake Central’s Lou Iaconetti Memorial at Palmira.

“I was just hitting good shots all day, just giving myself chances,” Filter said. “Everything was solid. My irons, I hit them real good and the putts that had to go in did.”

Teammate Isaac Embry was second with a 75, followed by Valparaiso’s Aidan Gutierrez. The Vikings edged out the team win, beating Crown Point 307-308. The host, Lake Central, was third with 326.

The conditions weren’t great, with a steady, if not, overwhelming rain coming down for most of the day. The sun didn’t seem to come out until after most of the golfers turned in their cards. Bishop said he told his team to bring extra towels and supplies and expect a long, wet day.

It didn't bother Filter, though. At one point, he made four consecutive birdies. He missed a putt by a hair that would’ve made it five. He hit 16 greens in regulation, Bishop said.

“When he’s playing like that and has a chance to roll the golf ball and he gets that putter hot, it’s like with any other good player. It’s not the way they hit it that separates some of the best players in the state. It’s whoever’s putter gets hot that walks away,” Bishop said. “Today, his putter got hot.”

It’s Filter’s third consecutive individual win. He won the Uebele Invitational at Beechwood Golf Club in LaPorte the week prior, shooting a 70.

About a month ago, Filter’s 71 was a stroke short of medalist honors at the Midwestern Classic at Sandy Pines. Guerin Catholic’s Leo Wessel turned in a 70. Filter hasn’t finished outside the top two all season, Bishop said.

“I’m in a good spot where I feel good with my game. It’s just making sure to dial everything in get ready for Prairie View (for the state championships),” Filter said. “It’s been a good start to the year. I’m just getting ready for the postseason.”

Some of that success is due to the work he and Bishop put in on his swing over the winter.

Practice is never a problem for Filter. Sometimes after a round with the Bulldogs team, he’ll go home for dinner and then head back out to get swings in until 10 or 11 p.m. He manages to keep his grades up, so his parents and coaches see no problem with that sort of thing.

“It’s getting to the point that when he steps to the tee, he expects to win. And he should expect to win,” Bishop said. “Even when Ray’s not golfing, he’s golfing.”

Filter finished fourth at state last year, making a move from 13th after the first day. He said that experience only made him hungrier.

He's hoping to bring the rest of the Bulldogs with him this time.

“I learned that you have to be dialed in with your game (at state) but also have to stay patient all day. You’re going to make mistakes on a hard course like that but you’ve just got to bounce back from them. You’ve got to eliminate your errors that really cost you,” he said. “You’ve just got to hit good shots all day and be patient. If it’s going to work out, it’s going to work out.”

To take the next step, Bishop said Filter needs to learn when to make the right play instead of pushing his limits and turning par into a double bogey. It's a flaw that many good players have. Filter believes he can always make that shot he wants to. He needs to master the nuances of the game that will come with more experience.

If his scores this season are any indication, he may have already.

“The goal is just to get down to Prairie View and try to win a state title,” he said. “That’s been a goal of mine since I started my high school career.”

