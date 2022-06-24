Crown Point's Sasha Stefanovic to play in the Summer League with Spurs

Sasha Stefanovic inched one step closer to making his dream a reality on Friday.

After failing to hear his name called in Thursday night's NBA Draft, Stefanovic will join the San Antonio Spurs' Summer League team according to a tweet from the Purdue men's basketball's Twitter account.

The Crown Point and Purdue graduate will join an organization coached by another Region native, Merrillville graduate Gregg Popovich.

Stefanovic will hope the 3-point shooting acumen he showed with the Boilermakers carries over against tough Summer League competition. In his senior season at Purdue, Stafanovic averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-5 guard knocked down 87 3-pointers this past year, good enough ninth-best in a single season in program history.

He'll be joined in Las Vegas by two other Boilermakers: La Lumiere graduate Jaden Ivey and All-Big Ten center Trevion Williams.

Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick, joins the Pistons organization after a consensus All-American season that saw him average 17.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Purdue.

Williams, like Stefanovic, went undrafted on Thursday but latched on with the Celtics' Summer League team. Williams average 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds his junior season before 12.0 points and 7.4 rebounds a game as a senior this past season.

Stafanovic will begin his professional career when the Spurs' Summer League campaign kicks off against Cleveland on July 8.

