Cubs, David Ross get back to work as workouts resume in baseball

The Cubs kept their roster largely intact. But they made one big change when they hired Ross to replace Joe Maddon.

A former catcher, he has never managed. But he was a respected leader on the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship team.

The shutdown has presented another challenge for Ross in his first season on the bench. After a three-month layoff, the Cubs have three weeks to get ready for the opener on July 23 or 24.

“Everything's been a challenge,” Ross said. “It's all new. On one hand, that's exciting to wrack your brain on how to get the most out of the guys and what you have to do. ... We had a really good vibe going in spring training and all these guys to a man staying ready is extremely rewarding as a manager.”

The Cubs got a sobering reminder about how serious the virus can be. Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy revealed this week he had a serious case of COVID-19 that left him quarantined for 30 days. He finally tested negative about two weeks ago, though he still is weakened, and went public with his harrowing ordeal on Wednesday.