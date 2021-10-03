Cubs edge Cardinals 3-2 in rain-shortened finale

ST. LOUIS — Matt Duffy extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with a pair of run-scoring singles to help the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2 season-ending victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in a game that was halted after seven innings.

Chicago lost 91 games this season, the most since it went 66-96 in 2013.

Duffy broke a 2-all tie with a run-scoring hit in the fifth.

Joe Biagini (1-0) picked up the win with three innings of scoreless relief in his season debut.

The Cubs won four of their final five games.

"You just have to take some of those victories and cherish them," Chicago outfielder Ian Happ said.

Losing pitcher Jake Woodford (3-4) gave up three runs on six hits in five innings.

The Cubs used a major league-record 69 players this season. Catcher Tyler Payne and Biagini made their debuts on Sunday.

The contest was delayed twice by a total of 42 minutes.

Tommy Edman homered for St. Louis. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt removed regulars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado after two innings to rest for a potential postseason run.