Cubs looking to pick themselves up after dismantling core

CHICAGO — The Cubs took the wrecking ball to their championship core. Now, it's time to start piecing things back together.

While Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber turn their attention toward playoff games with new teams, the Cubs come into the offseason with a long list of issues to address.

It's a different spot for a franchise that produced winning records each of the previous six years. The Cubs made the playoffs five times in that stretch.

But a 71-91 mark left them with their worst finish since finishing with 66 wins in 2013.

"I think it'll be a really interesting offseason from a bunch of different perspectives," outfielder Ian Happ said. "Not only with this group, but the entire industry. I think the big free-agent class, it'll be really interesting to see just how things shake out."

The Cubs came into the season with a different look after trading ace Yu Darvish to San Diego and letting Schwarber and Jon Lester leave as free agents. Now, the team is barely recognizable.