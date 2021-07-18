Cubs pitchers walk 11 in loss to Diamondbacks

"It's what I try to do," Kelly said. "Get quick outs, be efficient. I'm not the 95, 98 mile per hour guy who punches everyone out."

Kelly was helped by two spectacular catches by Kole Calhoun. The right fielder made a diving grab on Patrick Wisdom's sinking line drive in the second inning and saved an extra-base hit in the third when he chased down Anthony Rizzo's long drive into the right-field corner.

"He looks like Superman out there," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

Kelly was pulled in the ninth after allowing a leadoff double to Kris Bryant and an RBI single to Javier Baez. The right-hander gave up four runs and six hits, struck out six and walked none while throwing 82 pitches.

The D-backs have won five of the past six games Kelly has started.

"It's a belief in the game plan, it's conviction with his pitches and trusting the guys around him," Lovullo said. "It starts and stops with starting pitching each night. ... He's as good as we've got."

Arizona was able to take advantage of a sloppy performance by Chicago's pitchers with 11 walks. Soria earned his fourth save, one day after blowing a 2-1 lead by giving up three runs in the ninth.