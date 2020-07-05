Cubs prospect, Highland native Jordan Minch lashes out at team

Baseball America reported last Monday that minor league players may play independent league baseball but must be granted permission from their parent team. This is open to players who are not on the 60-man player pool rosters for the shortened season. Minch, who is 6-foot-3 and has played six pro seasons in the Cubs system, was not on the initial 50-man pool roster the Cubs released June 28 but could be added at any point this season.

Minch made some strong claims from conversations he had with the Cubs. In his tweet, Minch said he was told, “we have you penciled in for the taxi squad,” and, “we want to sign you back next year,” and, “the entire pitching department thinks you are close to being a big leaguer.”

“Imagine being a minor league free agent after this season and not getting released when all the teams decided to release a bunch of minor leaguers, and taking the initiative to reach out to someone high up in the front office and asking them straight up if there is an agreement would I be part of the taxi squad,” Minch wrote in the tweet, “because I had two job offers since, you know, the $400 a week is not cutting it.”

Minch declined further comment to The Times to elaborate on his tweet.