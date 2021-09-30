Cubs ride big inning to win over Pirates

BASEBALL
Steele, Cubs cruise by Pirates: Justin Steele breezed through seven shutout innings and the Cubs scored six runs in the second inning Thursday night, beating Pittsburgh 9-0 and sending the Pirates to their 100th loss of the season. Steele (4-4) struck out seven and gave up four hits on 76 pitches. The rookie left-hander, who hadn’t gone more than five innings in eight major-league starts, bounced back after allowing six runs and seven hits against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 24. Sergio Alcántara drove in three runs, two coming on a homer to right off Miguel Yajure (0-2) that gave Chicago a 3-0 lead in the six-run second. Steele helped his own cause with a single and scored on a groundout by Frank Schwindel, Rafael Ortega took home on a double steal, Willson Contreras had an RBI double and Matt Duffy made it 7-0 with a single.
PRO SOCCER
NWSL's Courage fires coach over sexual harassment allegations: The North Carolina Courage fired coach Paul Riley after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct were detailed in a published report. The alleged misconduct, which includes claims of sexual coercion, stretched back more than a decade, according to the detailed account by The Athletic. U.S. soccer said it is suspending Riley's coaching license.
Wicky fired by Fire: The Chicago Fire fired head coach Raphael Wicky, a day after the MLS team beat New York City FC 2-0 for its first victory in a month. Assistant coach Frank Klopas will direct the club on an interim basis while the team searches for a replacement. Klopas was head coach from 2011-13. The Fire are 7-15-6 this season. They were 12-25-14 in two seasons under Wicky.
PRO GOLF
Rookie leads PGA event: California rookie Sahith Theegala carved his tee shots into play and made it look easy from there for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead over Nick Watney and Harold Varner III in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Defending champion Sergio Garcia, the only player from the Ryder Cup last week in the field, had two birdies in a bogey-free round of 70 that left him six shots behind. He is drained from last week, when he set the Ryder Cup record for most matches won in a European loss.
