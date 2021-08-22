Cubs set franchise record with 13th straight home loss

CHICAGO — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Cubs 9-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series.

It was Chicago's franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field.

Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City's sixth win in seven games. Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs.

Royals right-hander Carlos Hernández (4-1) struck out a career-high eight in seven innings, also a career best. He allowed one run and four hits.

Frank Schwindel had two hits for the Cubs, who have dropped 18 of 22 since trading away stars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel.

"Listen, it's no fun to lose," Cubs manager David Ross said. "It's like, nobody is having a good time."

Benintendi helped Kansas City get off to a fast start. He singled, advanced on second baseman Matt Duffy's error and scored on Dozier's single in the second. He added a two-run double in the third against Alec Mills (5-6).

"I wish I knew," Whit Merrifield said of the 55-68 Royals' recent success. "If we all knew, we would have been doing this in April and continued it through the course of the year. That's how it goes sometimes."