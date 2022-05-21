Cut from baseball, Lake Central’s Kameron Gethers finding his way in track

CROWN POINT — Kameron Gethers figured out where he’s supposed to be.

The Lake Central junior grew up expecting his athletic niche to be baseball. That’s the sport where he had the most success as a kid. He roamed center field for 12 years, up to and until his freshman season was canceled because of the pandemic. After that, he was cut from the high school team. He played summer ball for another season but by fall, he knew he was probably finished with the bat and glove.

“I actually cried. It was pretty tough,” he said.

Gethers had to regroup. He knew he was fast, so he tried out for another spring sport: track. He ran in middle school to stay in shape for baseball, so it wasn't entirely new. It didn’t take long to realize his place in the athletic realm may be as a sprinter.

“You’ve just got to take it for what it’s worth. If stuff works out, stuff works out,” Gethers said. “Life goes on.”

What seemed like a personal disaster at the time now looks like a blessing. Gethers will probably earn a college scholarship with his track abilities. He’s talked with coaches from Purdue, Indiana, Missouri and Oregon.

At Thursday’s Crown Point sectional, he won the 100-meter dash and anchored the Indians’ first-place 400-meter relay squad. He finished second in the 200.

“The goal today was just get through and on to the regional,” Gethers said.

Lake Central fell just short of the school’s first team trophy since 2012.

The Indians won their dual with Merrillville during the regular season but the Pirates edged out Lake Central 119.5 to 119 in the Duneland Athletic Conference championships. Merrillville won again Thursday with 153 points to Lake Central’s 142.

“We lost by half a point (in the conference meet) and that kind of sat with us,” Gethers said before the final scores were tallied. “It kind of just burned in our soul. We’re out there to get a sectional title.”

The team may not earn any postseason hardware but Gethers aims to pile it up individually. He’s on track to advance to the state meet again. He ran both sprints at Ben Davis last year, finishing ninth in the 100.

This year, his 200 mark of 21.34 is fourth and his 10.76 in the 100 is fifth in the state going into the postseason, per Indiana Runner. He came into the season aiming to get under 10.6 and below 21 seconds. Both would be the top times in IHSAA competition this season.

Gethers took first in the 100, 200 and 400 relay at the DAC meet. In fact, his only second-place finishes this season were to teammate Alex Watta in the 200 during the sectional and at the Sprinters Showcase at Lafayette Jefferson last month.

Watta and Gethers both run legs with Lake Central's 400 relay team which boasts a personal best of 42.54, also top five in Indiana.

The numbers indicate Gethers is ready to make a second postseason run in all three events. He plans to finish this one a little differently than the first.

“I want to win state,” Gethers said. “Last year, I was ninth. This year, I want to go ahead and win it.”

