Damacio flashes potential, Bishop Noll rolls over Lake Station

To her credit, Damacio recognizes as much and is trying to be that missing piece that can take Bishop Noll from being a good team to a great one capable of making a postseason run.

“I’m definitely pushing myself a lot harder than usual,” Damacio said. “At practices, I’m really trying to potentially pretend that it’s a game and really work hard on being more aggressive because I am more reserved and stuff. I really want to try and break that.”

Lake Station (6-2, 1-1) cut the Bishop Noll lead to six twice in the third quarter only to see the Warriors answer. It was Damacio on the second occasion, getting a basket to put Bishop Noll (5-2, 1-0) back up eight points and sparking a 9-2 run to end the final 3:40 of the quarter to enter the fourth with a 13-point lead.

Senior forward Laila Rogers led the Eagles with 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting. As a team, Lake Station shot just 5-of-21 from 3-point range and couldn’t keep pace with Blakely, who scored 19 of her total in the first half.

“We were ice cold from the outside,” Lake Station coach Rudy Chabes said. “We’re usually 30%. It was a learning experience. Blakely was a one-man wrecking crew, and it’s hard to contain her. I think she’s underrated in Indiana and should definitely be considered for Miss Basketball.”