Damacio flashes potential, Bishop Noll rolls over Lake Station

HAMMOND — Bishop Noll senior forward Isabelli Damacio has a problem being mean.
The issue is she isn’t mean at all.
“I like to be nice,” Damacio said.
If Bishop Noll is going to tap into its full potential this season, the Warriors need a post willing to do the dirty work and bully opponents around the inside to complement senior point guard Courtney Blakely on the perimeter. Bishop Noll coach Vanita Golston puts that on Damacio.
Damacio answered the call Friday, scoring all nine of her points in the second half on 4-of-6 shooting and grabbing five rebounds in Bishop Noll’s 60-48 Greater South Shore Conference win against Lake Station. She added another dynamic in the Warrior offense, while Blakely poured in a game-high 32 points.
“(Her) level of confidence has continued to increase,” Golston said. “She’s reserved. So to see the fire and fight in her on the floor is something to be really proud of.”
The soft-spoken Damacio is a regular starter and has been since her junior season but has been limited by a lack of consistency. At least part of that has to do directly with her not being aggressive enough.
She’s working on that.
Golston said that when Damacio is involved it makes Bishop Noll “a completely different team", because it takes attention away from Blakely and the rest of the guards.
To her credit, Damacio recognizes as much and is trying to be that missing piece that can take Bishop Noll from being a good team to a great one capable of making a postseason run.
“I’m definitely pushing myself a lot harder than usual,” Damacio said. “At practices, I’m really trying to potentially pretend that it’s a game and really work hard on being more aggressive because I am more reserved and stuff. I really want to try and break that.”
Lake Station (6-2, 1-1) cut the Bishop Noll lead to six twice in the third quarter only to see the Warriors answer. It was Damacio on the second occasion, getting a basket to put Bishop Noll (5-2, 1-0) back up eight points and sparking a 9-2 run to end the final 3:40 of the quarter to enter the fourth with a 13-point lead.
Senior forward Laila Rogers led the Eagles with 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting. As a team, Lake Station shot just 5-of-21 from 3-point range and couldn’t keep pace with Blakely, who scored 19 of her total in the first half.
“We were ice cold from the outside,” Lake Station coach Rudy Chabes said. “We’re usually 30%. It was a learning experience. Blakely was a one-man wrecking crew, and it’s hard to contain her. I think she’s underrated in Indiana and should definitely be considered for Miss Basketball.”
Bishop Noll’s win against the defending conference champions gives the Warriors the inside track toward a GSSC championship, and Golston emphasized that she’s trying to get her players in the mindset of treating each game like it’s win or go home so they’re prepared to make a run in the state tournament.
If she and the Warriors keep getting the version of Damacio that showed up Friday, they just might.
“We’ve been riding (Damacio) pretty hard the last two weeks just about what the expectation is from the coaches and honestly just from her team,” Golston said. “(This was) us seeing what she’s capable of when she’s foot on the gas the whole time. She got to see that for herself.”
Gallery: Lake Station at Bishop Noll girls basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!