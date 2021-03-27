Damien Jefferson’s leadership, consistency reliable for Sweet 16-bound Creighton

Damien Jefferson didn’t see himself becoming a vocal leader. As he’s matured over four years, he’s developed leadership traits, consistency and versatility that has aided Creighton’s first Sweet 16 appearance in 47 years.
Villanova outscored the Bluejays (22-8) by 19 in the first half on March 3, and Jefferson stepped up to give a halftime speech that sparked better play in the second half and into the postseason.
“Just using my experience and seeing what this team is capable of and being here for four years, and college for five years, somebody has to speak up if it’s not the coach,” Jefferson said in a phone call this week. “I feel like I’ve got the voice for everyone to listen to me.”
Creighton lost 72-60 but went on to win five of its next six, including a Big East championship game appearance and NCAA Tournament wins over California-Santa Barbara and Ohio. That speech is chief among reasons why Jefferson is so valuable to his team.
“The things that he does for us, No. 1 he brings energy to our team and that huddle every time out,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said to reporters. “His tenacity and his passion, it’s all over his face and all over his body language.”
Jefferson, an EC Central graduate, received feedback after entering — and then withdrawing from — the NBA Draft over the summer. He focused on improving his 3-point shot and ball-handling in pick-and-roll scenarios.
He worked out with his father, Everett Jefferson, who played two seasons at New Mexico, and a glance at the numbers will show how Everett’s game has influenced his son’s. Both 6-foot-5 guards, Everett averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in his two seasons. In an expanded role as a senior for Creighton, Damien is averaging 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.
Jefferson plays within himself, and his consistency shows the level to which he’s matured. He’s scored in double figures in 23-of-30 games, compared to 13 of 30 last season, and has bumped his scoring average up by nearly three points.
“I just go out there and do what the team needs me to do,” Jefferson said. “I don’t try to go out there and force up shots and do anything that I’m not used to doing. I go out there and use my senior experience to try and lead these guys in the right way I can and the best way I can.”
His versatile skill set allows for Creighton to utilize him in different ways on both ends of the court.
“We can switch ball screens with him, he can guard point guard, he can fight a big guy if he has to,” McDermott said. “Obviously his combination of being able to hit the 3-point shot and beat people off the dribble and get to the rim, or get to his mid-range, he can score at all three levels because of that.”
A near two hours from home, Jefferson is excited to have friends and family in the stands in Indianapolis. The NCAA allowed for 25% capacity at its venues for the tournament.
“It’s been good seeing their faces in the stands," Jefferson said. It reminds me of high school just seeing all those people in the stands and cheering me and my teammates on.”
Creighton will look for some Hinkle magic to go its way against the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, which seeks to be the first team since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers (32-0) to finish an undefeated season. A veteran Creighton team will vie for an upset Sunday at 1:10 p.m. on CBS.
“It’s definitely exciting, but I’d be lying if I told you everyone was running wild because we made it to the Sweet 16,” Jefferson said. “I’m pretty sure everybody knows what the goal is, and the goal is to keep winning. … That’s not where we want to stop. We flip the page to Gonzaga and try to get ready for those guys. That’s a great team.”