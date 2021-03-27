Damien Jefferson’s leadership, consistency reliable for Sweet 16-bound Creighton

He worked out with his father, Everett Jefferson, who played two seasons at New Mexico, and a glance at the numbers will show how Everett’s game has influenced his son’s. Both 6-foot-5 guards, Everett averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in his two seasons. In an expanded role as a senior for Creighton, Damien is averaging 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

Jefferson plays within himself, and his consistency shows the level to which he’s matured. He’s scored in double figures in 23-of-30 games, compared to 13 of 30 last season, and has bumped his scoring average up by nearly three points.

“I just go out there and do what the team needs me to do,” Jefferson said. “I don’t try to go out there and force up shots and do anything that I’m not used to doing. I go out there and use my senior experience to try and lead these guys in the right way I can and the best way I can.”

His versatile skill set allows for Creighton to utilize him in different ways on both ends of the court.