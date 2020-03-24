Damien Jefferson's special season at Creighton ended; Eugene German's historic Northern Illinois career stopped

Damien Jefferson and his Creighton teammates played the last minutes of college basketball this season.

While the NCAA and its conferences were canceling their tournaments, the Big East allowed St. John’s and the Bluejays to tip off the quarterfinals in front of a near-empty Madison Square Garden. Creighton trailed 38-35 at halftime as the tournament’s top seed and instead of coach Greg McDermott making adjustments and giving his players a stern talking to, he delivered a different message.

“At halftime, coach (Greg McDermott) walked in there and said, ‘Well guys, they canceled the game.’ And so we were like, ‘What? How are they going to cancel the game in the middle of the game,’” Jefferson said.

“He made a couple of jokes to some of the guys and was like, ‘Well, you can forget about the 1-for-9 and 1-for-11 field goal shooting.’ When he made that joke we just all had a laugh about it and just took it all in and we realized that it was time to go, they canceled it and this is getting serious.”

Picked fifth in the preseason to a 13-5 league campaign, and 24-7 overall, the Bluejays were looking at as high as a two seed in the 68-team NCAA tournament. It caused an emotional locker room after McDermott delivered his message.