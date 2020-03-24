Damien Jefferson's special season at Creighton ended; Eugene German's historic Northern Illinois career stopped

Damien Jefferson and his Creighton teammates played the last minutes of college basketball this season.
While the NCAA and its conferences were canceling their tournaments, the Big East allowed St. John’s and the Bluejays to tip off the quarterfinals in front of a near-empty Madison Square Garden. Creighton trailed 38-35 at halftime as the tournament’s top seed and instead of coach Greg McDermott making adjustments and giving his players a stern talking to, he delivered a different message.
“At halftime, coach (Greg McDermott) walked in there and said, ‘Well guys, they canceled the game.’ And so we were like, ‘What? How are they going to cancel the game in the middle of the game,’” Jefferson said.
“He made a couple of jokes to some of the guys and was like, ‘Well, you can forget about the 1-for-9 and 1-for-11 field goal shooting.’ When he made that joke we just all had a laugh about it and just took it all in and we realized that it was time to go, they canceled it and this is getting serious.”
Picked fifth in the preseason to a 13-5 league campaign, and 24-7 overall, the Bluejays were looking at as high as a two seed in the 68-team NCAA tournament. It caused an emotional locker room after McDermott delivered his message.
“We weren’t mad but we were upset because we also found out that we’d be playing in the NCAA tournament, and that’s something we worked really hard for,” Jefferson said of the mood in the locker room. “After that, it was just hurt because we worked hard and to not be playing in the NCAA tournament; that sucks.
“We were grooving man. We were peaking at the right time.”
Creighton arrived in New York City on a mission, having won 13 of its last 14 games, and ready to play in the Mecca of basketball to avenge its lone loss (St. John’s) during that stretch. After seeing a packed Garden the night before while scouting their opponent, the Bluejays found out they’d be playing in an arena limited to immediate family, media and essential staff to the team only.
It created an underwhelmingly familiar environment.
“It felt like an 8:00 AAU game, so it was weird,” Jefferson said.
The EC Central star still has his senior year, as do all but three of his teammates, to follow up on their success. Creighton returns its top six scorers from this season’s team and won’t sneak up on anyone next year.
“We've worked hard and we know that we just can't dwell on that. We've got to keep leveling up because we know what it took to get to where we've been this season with everything we accomplished this season. So wwe got to keep growing because (we have) unfinished business.”
Turning the page
Eugene German is Northern Illinois’ all-time leading scorer, and he’s left wondering how many more points he could have scored.
Guaranteed one game, German could have added to his total which finished at 2,203 points. A win would have likely given NIU an opportunity to upset top-seeded Akron on a path to win the Mid American Conference championship and get into March Madness.
“Players like me ... I live for March. (There’s) so many stories like Steph Curry, CJ McCollum they’re all from a mid-major (and) they all broke loose in March,” German said.
The Huskies had not won a MAC West division title, let alone league title, under coach Mark Montgomery. But German helped change that, leading NIU to a West division title.
While seniors playing spring sports may be granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, German doesn’t feel the need for one for senior basketball players such as himself.
“I left my mark at NIU,” he said. “It’s time to go make some money for me and my family. I left my mark — all-time leading scorer (at NIU), three-time all-conference player, all-time leader in 3-pointers made — so I left my mark here. Of course I wanted to win a MAC championship but we still get to hang a banner: the co-West champs. It’s just time for the next chapter. It’s sad that it happened but it’s time to look out for me and my family.”
The 21st Century product is looking forward to the NBA Draft process, albeit an uncertain one. The NBA season is suspended, which will delays its conclusion and playoffs, or it could be canceled to start the 2020-21 season on time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless, German hopes to hear his named called in the NBA Draft on June 25, or whenever it happens.
It’s unclear how pre-draft workouts will play out but German hopes the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational is rescheduled.
“Hopefully they reschedule the Portsmouth Invitational so I can open eyes there and get a few workouts and prove myself because I’m from a mid-major so when I see the high-major players, I have a chip on my shoulder, and just raise my stock the next few months before the draft happens,” German said last week.
It was later learned that the invitational had been canceled, per the event’s website. It’s an event that helps players get drafted, or at least in front of scouts to get a shot at the NBA.
In 2019, seven players were drafted with six earning fully-guaranteed contracts. Ten more earned two-way contracts — including an opportunity for NBA minutes — and 21 earned G League contracts. More went on to play professionally overseas.
German previously went through the draft process twice but returned to school both times. He had pro workouts for the Bulls and Bucks and took that information back with him to NIU. He feels confident finishing through traffic at the rim and shooting the ball from the perimeter. He’s spent time at NIU’s Convocation Center since his college career ended working on his mid-range game.
The Region's All-NCAA Tournament team
Spike Albrecht (Crown Point), Michigan/Purdue
Tyrone Appleton (Roosevelt), Kansas
Orsten Artis (Froebel), Texas Western
Tony Branch (Elston), Louisville
Brandon Brantley (Andrean), Purdue
Junior Bridgeman (E.C. Washington), Louisville
Delray Brooks (M.C. Rogers), Indiana/Providence
Carson Cunningham (Andrean), Purdue
Dan Dakich (Andrean), Indiana
Jamaal Davis (Merrillville), Purdue/Cincinnati
Branden Dawson (Lew Wallace), Michigan State
Bryce Drew (Valparaiso High), Valparaiso
Al Fleming (Elston), Arizona
Harry Flournoy (Emerson) Texas Western
Roger Harden (Valparaiso High), Kentucky
Robbie Hummel (Valparaiso High), Purdue
Kenny Lofton (E.C. Washington), Arizona
Ron Loneski (Bishop Noll), Kansas
Kenneth Lowe (West Side), Purdue
Mitch McGary (Chesterton), Michigan
Greg McQuay (West Side), Purdue
E'Twaun Moore (E.C. Central), Purdue
Matt Nover (Chesterton), Indiana
Glenn Robinson II (Roosevelt), Purdue
Glenn Robinson III (Lake Central), Michigan
Tim Stoddard (E.C. Washington), N.C. State
Renaldo Thomas (Roosevelt), Houston
Pete Trgovich (E.C. Washington), UCLA
Rich Valavicius (Hammond), Indiana/Auburn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.