Dana Evans declares for WNBA Draft, Jermaine Couisnard declares for NBA Draft

Couisnard declares for NBA Draft: Jermaine Couisnard announced Thursday he is going to test the NBA Draft process while maintaining his NCAA eligibility. The East Chicago native was named to the SEC All-Freshman team at South Carolina. He struggled in his sophomore season, shooting 30.2%, while starting 14-of-17 games and averaging 10.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. As a freshman, he scored 12.1 points per game and shot 39.2% from the field.

AROUND THE HORN

Chris Beard is leaving Texas Tech to lead Big 12-rival Texas after Shaka Smart left for Marquette. Beard was 112-55 in five seasons with the Red Raiders. He was named The Associated Press coach of the year in 2019 as he guided Texas Tech to a 31-7 finish and lost to Virginia in the national championship game. The Red Raiders made it to the second round of this season's tournament. ... Iowa's Luka Garza was named Associated Press Player of the Year, receiving 50 out of 63 first-place votes. Ayo Dosunmu, who led Illinois to the Big Ten Tournament title and a No. 1 NCAA seed, was second with six votes, followed by Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham with three. Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Baylor’s Jared Butler each earned two votes. ... Michigan's Juwan Howard was named Associated Press Coach of the Year after receiving 35 of 63 first-place votes. Gonzaga’s Mark Few was second with 16 votes, and Baylor’s Scott Drew and Alabama’s Nate Oats each received five.