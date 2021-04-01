 Skip to main content
Dana Evans declares for WNBA Draft, Jermaine Couisnard declares for NBA Draft
NCAA Oregon Louisville Basketball

Louisville guard and West Side grad Dana Evans tied a career high with 29 points Sunday in a Sweet Sixteen win over Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

 Eric Gay, Associated Press

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Evans declares for WNBA Draft: West Side grad Dana Evans posted on Twitter she is declaring for the WNBA Draft, doubling down on her remarks following Louisville's loss to Stanford in the Elite Eight on Tuesday. "The girl from Gary, Indiana is going to follow her dreams," Evans wrote on Twitter. Evans, the two-time ACC Player of the Year and an All-American, added another honor on Thursday. She was named a CLASS first-team All-American. The CLASS (Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School) recognition is given to those who are a senior and have noticeable achievements in the classroom, community, character and competition.

PREP BADMINTON

TF South takes 11th at state: TF South finished 11th at the IHSA badminton state tournament, which wrapped up a two-day run Thursday at Hinsdale South. Both South doubles teams finished 2-2 after being eliminated in the third round of the consolation bracket. Paige Drewno and Carla Martinez lost 21-18, 21-14 to Naperville North’s Rosana Liang and Emily Shih, defeated Glenbrook South’s Josha Mathew and Justine Liu 21-8, 21-9 and Lincoln-Way Central’s Rachel Slattery and Olivia Brennan 23-21, 21-17, and fell 22-20, 21-14 to Neuqua Valley’s Anjana Bharadwaj and Wanhan Sun. Alondra and Azul Rodriguez fell 21-12, 21-16 to Metea Valley’s Sophia Wang and Vivian Kok, defeated Prospect’s Natalie Katsoris and Aleena Ukkan 21-14, 21-17 and Conant’s Anjali O. Patel and Sadhana Viswanathan 21-5, 21-10, and lost 21-18, 21-15 to Libertyville’s Avery Yang and Paige Vang.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Valpo withdraws from conference tourney: Valparaiso's season ends due to a positive COVID-19 test result among its Tier I personnel and subsequent contact tracing. Bradley advances from the canceled quarterfinal matchup. Valpo finished the season 11-9 overall and 10-8 in Missouri Valley Conference play, with its fourth straight season in the top half of the standings.

MEN'S GOLF

VanArragon repeats MVC honor: Valparaiso sophomore Caleb VanArragon was named Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week for the second straight week. VanArragon finished runner-up at the Butler Spring Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, shooting even par for the tournament.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Valpo teams recognized for academics: Both Valparaiso men's and women's cross country teams received All-Academic standing by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. To qualify, teams have to boast at least a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. The men's team had a 3.4 GPA and women's team a 3.21.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Roy Williams retires from North Carolina: Roy Williams has a Hall of Fame resume filled with more than 900 wins and three national championships in a career leading two of of the most storied programs in college basketball. So it came as a surprise Thursday when the 70-year-old Williams announced his retirement and said it was more because of what he doesn't have: the conviction that he is still the right coach to lead North Carolina. The stunning news came two weeks after Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful 15-year run with the Jayhawks. In all, Williams won 903 games in a career that included those three titles, all with the Tar Heels, in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

Couisnard declares for NBA Draft: Jermaine Couisnard announced Thursday he is going to test the NBA Draft process while maintaining his NCAA eligibility. The East Chicago native was named to the SEC All-Freshman team at South Carolina. He struggled in his sophomore season, shooting 30.2%, while starting 14-of-17 games and averaging 10.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. As a freshman, he scored 12.1 points per game and shot 39.2% from the field.

AROUND THE HORN

Chris Beard is leaving Texas Tech to lead Big 12-rival Texas after Shaka Smart left for Marquette. Beard was 112-55 in five seasons with the Red Raiders. He was named The Associated Press coach of the year in 2019 as he guided Texas Tech to a 31-7 finish and lost to Virginia in the national championship game. The Red Raiders made it to the second round of this season's tournament. ... Iowa's Luka Garza was named Associated Press Player of the Year, receiving 50 out of 63 first-place votes. Ayo Dosunmu, who led Illinois to the Big Ten Tournament title and a No. 1 NCAA seed, was second with six votes, followed by Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham with three. Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Baylor’s Jared Butler each earned two votes. ... Michigan's Juwan Howard was named Associated Press Coach of the Year after receiving 35 of 63 first-place votes. Gonzaga’s Mark Few was second with 16 votes, and Baylor’s Scott Drew and Alabama’s Nate Oats each received five.

