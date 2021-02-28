Dana Evans leads Louisville to another ACC regular-season championship

"I thought Louisville was fantastic and Dana Evans was like she normally is — phenomenal," said Ivey, whose team had nine turnovers in the first quarter and trailed 28-18. Notre Dame, which was down 44-28 at halftime, finished with 25 turnovers.

Sam Brunelle came off the bench to score 13 points and reserve Olivia Miles, playing in her fifth game after skipping her senior season at Blair Academy (New Jersey), added 11 points for the Irish (10-9, 8-7), who saw their two-game winning streak following a 15-day COVID-19 shutdown end.

The Cardinals knew they would have to win to top N.C. State for the ACC title.

"It's a huge accomplishment," Walz said. "The regular-season title is the hardest to win. You have to be consistent from top to bottom for 8-10 weeks. To say we've been a part of four consecutive titles is impressive."

The Fighting Irish, who gave the Cardinals all they could handle three weeks ago in a 71-65 loss at Louisville, were hoping to finish fourth in the ACC. But the 25 turnovers proved to be too much for the Irish to overcome.

"Louisville really pressured us," said Ivey, whose team made five turnovers in first 1:56 of the game. "We didn't start the game at our normal pace, and I felt that really frustrated us and really bothered us.

